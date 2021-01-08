January 2021 | Nebraska Department of Education

State Board of Education Elects Leadership for 2020

The Nebraska State Board of Education elected Maureen Nickels for a second term as president and Patsy Koch Johns for a second term as vice president during the January board meeting.

Maureen Nickels was first elected to the State Board of Education in 2014 to represent District 6. Patsy Koch Johns was first elected to the State Board of Education in 2016 to represent District 1.

Recognition of Newly-elected Board Members

The board welcomed in two new members this month. Jacquelyn Morrison was elected to represent District 4 in Douglas and Sarpy county, replacing John Witzel who did not run for reelection. Patti Gubbels was elected to represent District 3 in the northeast corner of the state, replacing Rachel Wise who also decided not to run.

Morrison is an attorney and a member of the Office of Violence Prevention Advisory Council. Gubbles has been involved in education for more than 30 years as a teacher, administrator, and local board member.

Morrison and Gubbels were sworn in this month alongside Patsy Koch-Johns and Lisa Fricke, both reelected to new terms.

Full Bios

Board Reviews Legislative Priorities

The State Board of Education reviewed the Legislative Priorities for 2021 set in October now that the Legislative session has begun. Board members will review bills involving education in future meetings.

2021 Legislative Priorities

NDE and NAPE/AFSCME Agreement Approved

The State Board of Education approved the contract agreement for Nebraska Department of Education employees for the time period between July 1, 2021 and June 30, 2023.

Agreement Summary