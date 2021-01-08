TAP Miles&Go Members Can Use Miles to Buy More Than Travel
Miles can now be used for Seat Upgrades, Extra Baggage and Sports Equipment Fees, Fast Track and Lounge Access Fast Track and Lounge AccessNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Members of TAP Air Portugal’s loyalty program, TAP Miles&Go, now have new benefits to enjoy with Miles4Extras, using their mileage points to purchase seat upgrades, extra baggage or sports equipment, access to lounges, or FastTrack services among other benefits.
Even customers who travel less frequently, or who have not yet accumulated enough miles to be able to book trips with miles, now can choose benefits tailored to their miles when traveling.
New benefits include seat upgrades starting from just 1,500 miles, the speed of FastTrack for 2,900 miles; entry to TAP’s premium lounge for 4,950 miles; adding luggage for 6,000 miles; transporting a pet with Miles & Go Pets for 7,000 miles, or carrying sports or musical equipment for 10,000 miles.
Of course, customers can book flights as they normally do, through the website www.flytap.com, and, in the purchase process, add the benefits they want, using their miles. Customers who already have reservations can also add these benefits at any time, through booking management at www.myb.flytap.com/my-bookings. Alternatively, they can also request these services by phone or at the airport.
TAP also reinforces it’s commitment to its 4.5 million custoiers during the pandemic to protect their benefits,, such as maintaining their program status through February 2021 and extending the validity of acculmated miles, which would have expired in September 2020, through September 2021. TAP also extends its flexible flight rescheduling policy, without penalties or loss of miles, for new travel booked by the end of January, for travel from January 16 through May 31, 2021.
###
About TAP Air Portugal
TAP is Portugal’s leading airline and has been a member of the global airline Star Alliance since 2005. Flying since 1945, TAP has its hub in Lisbon, a privileged access platform in Europe, at the crossroads with Africa, North, Central and South America, the Portuguese airline is the leader between Europe and Brazil.
