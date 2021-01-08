Miller: Garland will help restore faith in rule of law

'Our democracy has also suffered an enormous injury, and our nation needs healing'

DES MOINES — Attorney General Tom Miller issued the following statement:

"This week, Americans saw the importance of the rule of law and the danger to our democracy when it breaks down.

"One of the bright spots of this historic week is President-elect Joe Biden’s selection of Merrick Garland as attorney general of the United States. As our next president has made clear, the attorney general is the people’s lawyer, not the president’s. Judge Garland and his team will follow the facts and the law and serve and protect the American people with integrity. He is an ideal choice to restore the respect, credibility, and independence of the Department of Justice, as well as the re-establish the pride of its career public servants after their work had been denigrated by President Trump.

"I appreciated Merrick Garland’s work as a prosecutor, especially his involvement in the successful prosecutions of Timothy McVeigh in the Oklahoma City bombing and the Unabomber, Ted Kaczynski. Judge Garland’s intellectual abilities and judgment are at the highest level, and he has 23 years of impressive judicial experience on the D.C. Court of Appeals, the last seven as chief judge. I strongly supported his nomination to the U.S. Supreme Court.

"Wednesday’s events at the U.S. Capitol were horrifying. I am sorry to hear about the loss of life and the injuries to law enforcement officers and others during this act of insurrection. Our democracy has also suffered an enormous injury, and our nation needs healing. All of us must recognize that the voters have spoken and determined the outcome of this election. Americans need renewed faith in our institutions, and I believe President-elect Biden will help restore that faith. His attorney general will be the focal point and beacon for the rule of law."