Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 615 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,602 in the last 365 days.

Persecuted Nations Protest against recent Atrocities by Pakistani Authorities

Peaceful women protestors beaten and arrested

Justice for Sindhi Inam, Notan Lal and Daniel Pearl

It has been more than seven decades and this long dark night of atrocities doesn’t end”
— Munawar Laghari
WASHINGTON, DC, USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In recent decades persecuted people have suffered the worst forms of human rights abuses ever witnessed in Pakistan. These violations have been endured by the people of Sindh, Balochistan, and Pakhtunkhwa, who have suffered greatly at the hands of the Pakistani government.

Join us in protest against enforced disappearances, extrajudicial killings, the destruction of Hindu temples, and the forced conversions of Sindhi Hindu girls, murder of Hazara people in Balochistan, arrest of Sindhi Inam and his friends, mistreatment of Sindhi women protesters by police, arrest of Professor Natan Lal on blasphemy charges, and arrest of Pashtun leader Ali Wazir by Sindh police.


Executive Director of Washington based Sindhi Foundation said "It has been more than seven decades and this long dark night of atrocities doesn’t end. It is the responsibility of people with conscience, human rights organizations, and especially United Nations to help us end these atrocities and injustices in Sindh and other regions of Pakistan".

Please join us on Saturday, January 9th, at :
2342 S Street NW
Washington, DC 2008
Time: 3pm-4pm
More Information: 202-378-0333

Munawar Laghari
Sindhi Foundation
+1 202-378-0333
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Persecuted Nations Protest against recent Atrocities by Pakistani Authorities

Distribution channels: Human Rights, International Organizations, Politics, Religion, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.