Bloomington COVID-19 testing site relocating to Creekside Community Center

News Release January 8, 2021

Today, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) announced the Bloomington community testing site currently located at Ridgeview Elementary School will be moving to Creekside Community Center. Testing at Ridgeview will continue through Jan. 13. Testing at Creekside will begin on Jan. 15. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but not required.

“Testing is a key component of our strategy to protect Minnesotans from COVID-19,” said Minnesota Commissioner of Health Jan Malcolm. “Through a robust, collaborative statewide testing program, we have made great progress in removing obstacles to testing. When combined with social distancing, masking, avoiding crowds and staying home when sick, testing can help us slow the spread of COVID-19 and bridge to the better days we know are coming.”

“Our COVID-19 testing strategy has been data-driven since day one with the goal of offering low-barrier testing for every Minnesotan who needs it. The sooner we identify positive cases, the sooner infected individuals can take steps to isolate and stop the spread of the virus,” said Dan Huff, MDH assistant commissioner for health protection. “Our community testing strategy continues to expand access all across Minnesota and has already allowed the state to conduct more than half a million COVID-19 tests at community testing sites alone. This disease is spread by people who don’t even know they have it. We want people to get tested, even if they're asymptomatic. If you have been working outside the home during this dial back period, are a case contact, a young adult or teenager, you should get tested. By providing more options, we make it more likely that people will get tested and help us stop the spread of the virus.”

The Bloomington site is a coordinated effort between the State of Minnesota, the Minnesota National Guard, Bloomington Public Health, Creekside Community Center, and Vault Health.

“The City of Bloomington is excited to continue our partnership with the State of Minnesota to provide COVID-19 testing for the community at Creekside Community Center,” said Nick Kelley, Acting Bloomington Public Health Administrator. “Having testing readily available in a familiar location helps to ensure community members have access to this critical resource.”

As with all of the state’s community testing sites, testing at the site is offered at no cost to participants. Participants will be asked for their health insurance information so the state can bill their insurance company on their behalf. If a person is uninsured or if insurance doesn’t cover some or all of the cost, the state will cover the difference so testing remains open to all at no cost.

Testing is safe, barrier-free and open to anyone – with or without insurance. State guidance on who should get tested can be found on the Minnesota COVID-19 Response webpage, Who Should Get Tested?.

Those who arrive for a test should avoid eating, drinking, chewing, or smoking anything for at least 30 minutes before providing a sample. Once they arrive at the site, they will self-administer the test by salivating into a funnel attached to a small tube. Clinic staff will be available on-site to monitor the collection process.

Individuals seeking testing can register at Vault Health. Tests will be processed in Minnesota at the saliva lab in Oakdale run by Vault Health and Infinity Biologix (IBX). Results will be provided via email in approximately 48-72 hours.

Testing site location:

Creekside Community Center 9801 Penn Avenue South Bloomington, MN 55431

Hours of operation beginning Jan. 15:

Noon to 6 p.m. Friday, Jan. 15 Tuesday, Jan. 19 – Saturday, Jan. 23 Monday, Jan. 25 – Friday, Jan. 29

-MDH-

Minnesota Helpline:

For questions related to the COVID-19 pandemic, call 651-297-1304 or 1-800-657-3504.

Mental Health Crisis Line - Call: **CRISIS (**274747)