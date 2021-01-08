Walter Vann and His Partners of DGMRE use Digital Marketing to Maximize a Home Seller's Profit
LONG BEACH , CALIFORNIA , USA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Walter Vann and his partners’ combined Digital Marketing experience has lent itself to establishing a successful real estate business. Their primary aim is to facilitate profitable selling and affordable purchasing of property.
The Team’s continued thirst for learning digital marketing and attracting attention has turned into an obsession. He and his partners have learned from several coaches and mentors ranked as some of the industry’s top digital marketers. This knowledge helps Walter and his partners maximize exposures for any property they are assisting homeowners in selling.
Contrary to reputable real estate brokerages such as Remax, Keller Williams, Coldwell Banker, and Century 21, Walter focuses on creating a desirable additional digital experience that catches home buyers’ and sellers’ eyes.
Why use Walter Vann and His Partners?
Buying or selling a home isn’t always an easy process. According to the National Association of Realtors, 89% of home sellers are generally helped by a real estate agent, and 88% of buyers use a real estate agent or broker. More importantly, 90% of home buyers look online during that time. Having an agent with deep digital marketing and real estate knowledge and expertise like Walter and his DGMRE partners is a no brainer for clients looking to maximize their real estate experience.
It is nearly impossible to do an excellent job as a sole individual. That’s why the DGMRE team swears by teamwork. They leverage each team member’s expertise to ensure every detail that goes into marketing, negotiating, and seeing a home from contract to close, is executed flawlessly.
Nicholas Chan is DGMRE’s investment coach. He first got into real estate investment at an early age through leveraging his savings. Nicholas’s parents were forced to quit their stressful jobs. With no income coming into their household, he learned the importance of passive income. Nicholas saw real estate as his avenue to get both he and his family out of their financial struggle and back on the path to prosperity. His passion for creating income through properties helped him realize that facilitating this for others would also be life-changing.
Jason Lu is DGMRE’s listing and content specialist. He helps his clients review all legal documentation to protect them from any potential future litigation. He negotiates the highest price, and the best terms. He advises his clients about what is customary to ensure they are not taken advantage of during a highly emotional time. When clients list their home with Jason, he ensures their home has high-end professional photos, a professional video walkthrough with drone footage, and assists with staging if needed to make their home as attractive as possible to potential buyers. As the team’s content specialist, Jason produces DGMRE’s never-ending new and innovative marketing strategy for every project.
Marc is DGMRE’s buyers’ agent negotiations specialist and has been in the industry since 2004. Marc’s calling has always been to serve others with the highest integrity, professionalism, and care. He understands how stressful home buying can be and guides his clients throughout the entire purchasing process. Marc has acquired a knack for finding his clients their ideal home based on their wants and needs. Whether that is a home within a top school district, something with a fantastic daytime view and great nightlife, or the forever home they plan to retire in, Marc can find “the one” for you. Once that home is located, Marc’s extensive background in real estate and sales allow him to better position himself to negotiate the best pricing, terms, and conditions for his clients. One of Marc’s great joys is when he hands the keys over to his clients and welcomes them to their new home!
With their extensive training in digital marketing, all members of the DGMRE team are marketing specialists. They create stunning ads that receive thousands of clicks, shares, reach, and comments. With 88% of home sellers starting their search online, this engagement level helps their clients’ homes get maximum exposure and subsequently generate maximum profit.
What is the philosophy behind the business endeavor?
The team believes in using their market knowledge and digital marketing expertise to help clients not overpay for properties and get a great deal. With years of experience, the team ensures that clients buy a property with eyes wide open, fully aware of any issues that may arise during the inspection that could have a significant financial impact down the road.
Simon Sinek famously says “Do business with people who believe what we believe!” This quote is precisely why the team came together, and attracts new members with the same belief. Walter finds this saying doesn’t just apply to working with his partners. Clients who understand the importance of using digital marketing the correct way are also drawn to the culture that Digital Movement Realtors have created.
Consider this when selling a property:
It’s imperative to think about the real cost to you when you sell your house. Most people only think about the commission that needs to be paid to the agent, but this is minor once you consider the expertise available to you, should you choose the right expert.
People looking to sell their property on their own frequently underestimate how much time they have to invest in the marketing and selling of their property. Even though many people only see the final decreased cost of not using an agent. This marginal financial gain shrinks when one considers the time and energy needed to sell their property at maximum profit.
Why is digital marketing so important?
When sellers try to sell their homes by themselves, not only do they incur the cost of their time, but they can easily spend $500 - $2000 plus in ads, yard signs, and other materials. However, when leveraging Long Beach Realtor Walter Vann, these costs become zero. Walter and his partners execute all marketing for their sellers. Their marketing packages include the MLS listing, yard signs, online listings, a team of buyers agents, and even an open house, should it be necessary.
In today’s climate, most people prefer online transactions, and the information they consume during the decision process comes from online sources. This fact underscores the importance of a robust digital marketing campaign, as time is precious and must be spent efficiently when selling or buying a property in the digital age.
The ultimate aim of any home seller should be to maximize their profit, and the use of effective marketing strategies is key to this.
Final Take
The prospect of selling or buying a property is both exciting and daunting. However, the process can be made significantly simpler by utilizing an experienced agent and teams like Long Beach Digital Realtor Walter Vann and his DGRME partners who makes effective use of digital marketing techniques that have been tried-and-tested to ensure their clients’ unparalleled experience for their clients.
Walter Vann
