Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 637 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,548 in the last 365 days.

MDC virtual program to focus on winter bird feeding

JOPLIN, Mo. – Bird-feeding provides year-round enjoyment for some people, but interest in this activity increases in winter. Feeding birds is a great way to learn about different species and it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This free program, which will be Jan. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard provide tips on the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to your backyard. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175660

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

MDC virtual program to focus on winter bird feeding

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.