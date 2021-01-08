MDC virtual program to focus on winter bird feeding

JOPLIN, Mo. – Bird-feeding provides year-round enjoyment for some people, but interest in this activity increases in winter. Feeding birds is a great way to learn about different species and it’s an activity that can be enjoyed by the entire family.

People can get tips on attracting birds to feeders in winter at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Attracting Winter Birds.” This free program, which will be Jan. 13 from 5:30-6:30 p.m. is being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Naturalist Jessie Ballard provide tips on the types of feeders and food that can attract a variety of species to your backyard. This program is designed for ages 10 and up. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175660

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.