Join MDC for Quail Management Workshop June 6 in Norborne

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NORBORNE, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) and Quail Forever (QF) invite landowners, land managers, and others interested in quail and upland-bird management to a free program on managing bobwhite quail on private property on Saturday, June 6, from 9:30-11:30 a.m. on a private farm in Norborne.

The workshop will focus on what landowners and others can do to help improve quail numbers and provide a more stable population. It will cover various management practices such as prescribed fire, herbicide, disking, and more. MDC and QF staff will also explain how quail use various habitats throughout their yearly cycle and talk about how high-quality habitat provides an abundance of insects and food for quail and their chicks.

The workshop will be held at a private landowner’s property west of Carrollton who has and continues to do extensive habitat management on the land. The location is provided with registration.

Space is limited and registration is required at https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/217969.

Learn more about northern bob white quail from MDC at mdc.mo.gov/discover-nature/field-guide/northern-bobwhite.

MDC is committed to accessibility at all its nature centers, regional facilities, and conservation areas. To request ADA accommodation for participation in MDC programs, visit mdc.mo.gov/accessibility.