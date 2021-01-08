Sports Turf Company Wins 2021 STMA Innovative Award
Specialty athletics construction company wins top honor for Ed Defore Sports Complex
It’s an honor to receive this recognition from STMA on behalf of the entire Sports Turf team and our partners at AstroTurf and Brock.”WHITESBURG, GA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sports Turf Company is excited to announce that the artificial turf system at Macon-Bibb County’s Ed Defore Sports Complex in Macon, Ga. has been selected by the Sports Turf Managers Association (STMA) as the winner of its prestigious Innovative Award for 2021. This award recognizes Sports Turf for developing a product that makes playing surfaces safer and more playable for athletes.
— Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins
“It’s an honor to receive this recognition from STMA on behalf of the entire Sports Turf team and our partners at AstroTurf and Brock,” said Sports Turf Company President Todd Wiggins. “Sports Turf Company’s mission is to build safer, longer-lasting and better performing athletic facilities through innovative technology and solutions for all of our clients.”
Every year, Sports Turf Company strives to bridge the gap between natural grass and artificial turf fields in safety, performance and playability. The company focuses on synthetic turf systems that closely replicate the appearance and function of natural grass. This system, which utilizes a Brock YSR Pad, BrockFILL and AstroTurf 3D Rootzone technology, captures the latest advancements in the sports construction industry. Ed Defore Stadium was the first field in the country to utilize this system.
The breakdown of the revolutionary technology includes:
-AstroTurf Rootzone Blend HD Artificial Turf – This system is an incredibly dense three-fiber turf system that adds a RootZone layer of texturized fibers that encapsulate infill, provides better shock absorbency and less infill migration than traditional systems. It is comprised of both slit-film fibers and AstroTurf’s patented Trionic fiber, combining nylon and polyethylene fiber that lasts up to 50 percent longer. Overall, these systems look great, provide improved play and offer longer durability.
-Brock Powerbase YSR Shockpad – The revolutionary Brock Powerbase YSR shock pad technology features large drainage channels, shock-absorbing structures and 25mm thickness to improve player safety and to provide more effective drainage. The system is designed to make artificial turf fields safer and increase playability for athletes by providing better force reduction under the field surface and ensuring consistency of force reduction across the field surface.
-BrockFILL Infill – BrockFILL is the latest in alternative infills. The unique properties of the wood infill decrease field temperatures and feel more natural with increased traction and footing for athletes. The organic infill is incredibly durable and provides a fast, firm field surface with cleat interaction that most closely resembles a well-maintained natural grass field.
Sports Turf Company is a leader in athletic construction and a top specialty contractor and has completed projects across five states across the southeast from colleges to professional venues. The company continues to evolve to provide high-performing, safer and more durable athletic facilities.
About Sports Turf Company:
Sports Turf Company has been a specialty athletics construction company for 30 years. Sports Turf constructs the finest natural grass and artificial turf fields, tracks and tennis courts. The company has three Certified Field Builders and two Certified Track Builders, as recognized by The American Sports Builders Association (ASBA), making it one of the highest qualified athletics construction companies in the southeast. To learn more about Sports Turf Company, please visit www.sportsturf.net.
