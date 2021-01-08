Clearsulting Becomes Latest OneStream Software Implementation Partner
Industry Leader and OneStream Partner Brings Deep Domain Expertise and Extensive Implementation Experience to the Office of Finance
We believe that a strategic partnership with Clearsulting is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale...”CLEVELAND, OH, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- OneStream Software today announced a strategic partnership with Clearsulting to transform Corporate Performance Management (CPM) processes for sophisticated organizations around the globe. This new partnership will provide industry-leading software and implementation expertise while driving efficiency in the Office of Finance.
— Stephanie Cramp, Senior VP of Global Alliances, OneStream Software
OneStream provides a unified, SmartCPMTM platform that simplifies and aligns financial consolidation, planning, reporting, analytics, and financial data quality. OneStream eliminates the risk and complexity of data integration, validation, and reconciliation between multiple products, applications, or modules, and makes non-integrated CPM suites are a thing of the past.
“OneStream shares Clearsulting’s values and client-centric approach, so together we’ll be able to meet clients’ current finance process needs but also help plan them for the future,” says Marc Ursick, Clearsulting CEO.
“We are thrilled to announce our partnership with Clearsulting and extend our presence around the globe,” says Stephanie Cramp, Senior Vice President of Global Alliances at OneStream Software. “Each OneStream partner undergoes rigorous training to ensure full compliance with our mission of 100 percent customer success. We believe that a strategic partnership with Clearsulting is ideal for the evolving needs of our customers on a global scale and together we will provide our shared customers with a SmartCPM solution that eliminates inefficiencies and allows them to Get Back to Business.”
Clearsulting has always taken the advisory-led, process approach to helping clients solve their finance challenges. The firm’s new partnership will pair this approach with OneStream’s fully integrated platform to offer clients increased breadth and depth of service offerings in the Office of the CFO. Clearsulting looks forward to driving increased efficiency in the Office of the CFO through OneStream’s end-to-end solutioning and Clearsulting’s own end-to-end service capability.
About OneStream Software: OneStream Software provides a market-leading intelligent finance platform that reduces the complexity of financial operations. OneStream unleashes the power of finance by unifying corporate performance management (CPM) processes such as planning, financial close & consolidation, reporting and analytics through a single, extensible solution. We empower the enterprise with financial and operational insights to support faster and more informed decision-making. All in a cloud platform designed to continually evolve and scale with your organization.
OneStream is an independent software company backed by private equity investor KKR. With over 600 customers, 200 partners and over 600 employees our primary mission is to deliver 100 percent customer success.
About Clearsulting: Clearsulting is a management consulting firm specializing in Finance Effectiveness, Financial Systems, Risk Advisory, Automation & Analytics, Organizational Change, and Healthcare. Every day, we help our clients implement practical solutions to their most complex business problems, from strategy through execution. Our cutting-edge culture and streamlined business model allow us to deliver world-class talent at an unbeatable value. Our clients like working with us because we are different. We combine the industry-proven methodologies used by large firms with the speed and innovation only a startup can provide. The result: a uniquely valuable experience for our clients, colleagues, and communities.
