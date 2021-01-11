Idencia & BUILDTECH Sourcing Announce Partnership

Idencia and BUILDTECH Sourcing partner to provide improved service delivery to the precast concrete industry.

TOPSFIELD, MA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Idencia, Inc. announced today that it is partnering with BUILDTECH Sourcing, LLC to provide the precast concrete manufacturing industry with easier access to both companies’ products and services.

According the terms of the partnership, BUILDTECH will offer Idencia’s Connected ConcreteTM data tracking service to its customer base and Idencia will refer BUILDTECH consulting services to its prospects and customers. Additionally, Idencia will provide its customers with direct access to the products that BUILDTECH has to offer as a manufacturer’s representative of supplies sold to precast concrete manufacturers.

Idencia CEO, Jeff Pollock, remarked: “BUILDTECH and its Senior Advisor, Wes Dees, are very well known to the precast industry. With over 35 years of experience in the precast concrete industry, working with both NPCA and PCI producers, as well as having served on the NPCA Board of Directors and on the PCI Central Board, Wes brings the high level of experience we were looking for in a partner. We are delighted to welcome Wes and BUILDTECH to our team and look forward to delivering our combined offerings to the precast market.”

BUILDTECH Sourcing principal, Wes Dees, stated:

“We are very excited to partner with Idencia. This alliance will allow us to work together to bring the latest production tracking and QA/QC technology to NPCA and PCI precast producers. Idencia is on the forefront of software-driven data management and tracking. Moving precasters from paper on clipboards to phone/tablet based real time data collection and management, Idencia is bringing precasters into the future.”

For more information, please contact: Jeffrey M. Pollock, CEO, Idencia (jpollock@idencia.com) or Wes Dees, Senior Advisor, BUILDTECH Sourcing, LLC, (wes@buildtechsourcing.com).

About Idencia

Idencia, Inc. (Topsfield, MA) offers the Connected ConcreteTM system, a data tracking service that

advances productivity in the manufacture, construction and maintenance of products used in construction. The company sells to manufacturers of precast concrete, pre-stressed concrete and steel products

throughout North America, Europe and Australia.

About BUILDTECH Sourcing

BUILDTECH Sourcing, LLC (Delray Beach, FL) provides business development, operational consulting and product solutions to the architectural, structural and underground precast concrete industries. The

company helps clients increase their bottom line by procuring materials, creating superior engineering

designs, managing projects, finding the right people for their teams and providing unbiased consulting.

