WVDEP now accepting comments on a revised restoration plan for select streams in the Upper Guyandotte River watershed

​CHARLESTON, W.Va. (January 8, 2021) – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) Division of Water and Waste Management (DWWM) is now accepting comments for revisions to draft total iron Total Maximum Daily Loads (TMDLs) for Buffalo Creek, Toney Fork, Elklick Branch, and the Upper Guyandotte River.

For detailed information and resources for the TMDL, visit: www.dep.wv.gov/wvtmdl and select Upper Guyandotte in the table of the bottom of the webpage.

To discuss questions, contact TMDL Program Manager, Mindy Neil by email ( Mindy.S.Neil@wv.gov ) or leave a message at 304-926-0499 ext. 438856

Comments must be submitted no later than Friday, February 8, 2021 and should be emailed or sent to:

Mindy Neil, ATTN: Revised Upper Guyandotte Draft TMDL comments

West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection

601 57th Street S.E.

Charleston, WV 25304

After consideration of public comments, the WVDEP will make appropriate revisions and submit final draft TMDLs to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for approval.

