WVDEP seeks input on PFAS Action Plans in Northern Panhandle

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP), in partnership with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition, Fair Shake Environmental Legal Services, and other local organizations, will host a series of community meetings in the Northern Panhandle to help identify potential sources of PFAS contamination in public drinking water systems.





PFAS, often referred to as "forever chemicals," are widely used in stain-resistant, waterproof, and non-stick products and are known to persist in the environment. Elevated PFAS levels have been detected in certain water systems in the Follansbee, Chester, Weirton, Benwood, and Glen Dale areas of the Northern Panhandle​. Current research indicates that exposure to some PFAS may lead to negative health outcomes.





The meetings will provide residents with information about PFAS, answer questions, and gather community input to help identify potential sources. This feedback will guide WVDEP in developing PFAS Action Plans for each affected water system in the region, as required under the PFAS Protection Act (HB 3189). The law directs WVDEP to identify and address PFAS sources in raw-water supplies through the creation of action plans and by strengthening reporting requirements for certain facilities.





Community Meeting Schedule:





Follansbee Municipal Water System

Monday, Nov. 17

Follansbee Community House

1425 Main St., Follansbee, WV





Chester Water Department

Tuesday, Nov. 18

Chester City Building, Multi-Purpose Room

600 Indiana Ave., Chester, WV





Weirton Area Water Board

Wednesday, Nov. 19

Holiday Inn Weirton, Washington & Jefferson Room

350 Three Springs Dr., Weirton, WV





Benwood Water Department and Glen Dale Water Works

Thursday, Nov. 20

Benwood McMechen Housing Authority, Kubek Room

2200 Marshall St., Benwood, WV





All meetings are open to the public, and light refreshments will be provided.





The WVDEP’s partnership with the West Virginia Rivers Coalition is supported by a $1 million Government-to-Government (G2G) grant from the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. This grant provides a unique opportunity to work directly with community groups to implement the PFAS Protection Act through community-driven, science-based solutions and development of PFAS Action Plans. The grant was originally terminated by EPA on March 12, 2025, but following WVDEP’s appeal, it was reinstated on July 1, 2025.







