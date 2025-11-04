Watershed groups honored at 2025 West Virginia Watershed Symposium

Page Content





PHILIPPI, W.Va. — Watershed group leaders and volunteers from across the state gathered at Battlers Knob in Philippi in October for the 2025 West Virginia Watershed Symposium. The biennial event brought together representatives from 17 watershed groups, along with partners and supporters from across West Virginia, to celebrate local conservation efforts and share new ideas for protecting and improving the state’s waterways.









Hosted by the West Virginia Watershed Network (WVWN), the Symposium provides training, resources, and networking opportunities for watershed organizations and community partners. Participants heard restoration success stories and presentations focused on funding opportunities, effective communication strategies, and the history of West Virginia’s watershed movement.





The event concluded with an awards ceremony recognizing five standout watershed groups for their dedication and impact. Each group received a $1,000 award for their achievements:





Headwater Hero Award: Buckhannon River Watershed Association & Save the Tygart Watershed Association

Stream Smarts Award: Piney Creek Watershed Association

Watershed Guardian Award: Greenbrier River Watershed Association

Restoration Rockstar Award: Paint Creek Watershed Association

Rookie of the Year Award: Twelvepole Rising





The 2025 Symposium and awards were made possible through the support of the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection's (WVDEP) 319 Program, The Nature Conservancy (WV), West Virginia American Water, ML/RD Peace & Justice, Natural Resources Conservation Service, West Virginia Conservation Agency, and the Northern Panhandle, Capitol, and Tygarts Valley Conservation Districts.





The West Virginia Watershed Network is a collaboration of nonprofit organizations and state and federal agencies dedicated to supporting local watershed groups as they work to protect, restore, and celebrate the state’s water resources. Learn more at https://wvwatershednetwork.com.









