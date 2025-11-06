WVDEP’s 2026 Roadsides in Bloom calendar now available to order

Page Content

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection (WVDEP) is now accepting orders for the 2026 Roadsides in Bloom Calendar, which features stunning photographs of wildflowers growing naturally along the state’s roadways.











Sponsored by the Adopt-A-Highway Program, the free calendar includes 12 winning photographs selected from dozens of submissions by talented photographers across the state. Each image captures the beauty of West Virginia’s native flora as seen throughout the seasons.





The photographers featured in the 2026 calendar are:







January: Beth Knotts

February: Reta McCoy

March: Kyle Jones

April: Donna Kennedy

May: Angie Bolen

June: Alan Tucker

July: Janna Vaught

August: Karl Boone

September: Robert Seaburg

October (and Cover): David Proctor

November: Ann Walker

December: Gary McCoy









If calling, please leave your name and mailing address to be added to the order list. Requests are limited to one calendar per household, with priority given to West Virginia residents.





The Adopt-A-Highway Program, co-sponsored by the WVDEP and the West Virginia Division of Highways (DOH), is administered by WVDEP’s Rehabilitation Environmental Action Plan (REAP). The program works to improve the state’s environment by encouraging public involvement in the elimination of highway litter and promoting pride in the Mountain State’s natural beauty.









