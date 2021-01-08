Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 632 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,525 in the last 365 days.

Best birding sites will be the focus of Jan. 13 MDC virtual program

JOPLIN, Mo. – Bird watching is an activity that can be enjoyed novices and experts alike. And once you start birding, you want to know where the good spots are.

People can learn about good locations for winter birding at the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) virtual program “Top 10 Winter Birding Areas.” This free program, which will be Jan. 13 from 2:30-3:30 p.m. is part of a year-long “Top 10” series of programs being put on by the staff of MDC’s Shoal Creek Conservation in Joplin. At this program, MDC Administrative Assistant Tim Smith will discuss the top winter birding spots in Missouri. He will discuss what can be seen at these locations and will provide viewing tips. This program is open to all ages. People can register for this program at:

https://mdc-event-web.s3licensing.com/Event/EventDetails/175677

Though this program is free, registration is required to participate using the link above. Registrants must provide an e-mail, so a program link can be sent to them. This program will include a chat-based question-and-answer period where participants can interact with the presenters.

Staff at MDC facilities across the state are holding virtual programs. A listing of these programs can be found at mdc.mo.gov/regions.

You just read:

Best birding sites will be the focus of Jan. 13 MDC virtual program

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.