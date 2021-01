Philippines Logistics Market is expected to cross Php 1 Tn by 2024: Ken Research

Philippines Logistics Market Cover Image Philippines Logistics Market Infographic

The logistics market in the Philippines will be impacted by COVID in the country and is expected to revive back in 2021 with a faster growth rate.

PHILIPPINES, January 8, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- • Philippines Board of Investments has provide incentives such as Income tax holidays for 3-6 years, 0% VAT for Cold chain companies to locate themselves in Less Developing Areas or 30 poorest provinces• DPWH and DOTr has been allocated PhP 458.6 bn and PhP 55.5 billion respectively to improve road transport not only in major urban cities (i.e. Metro Manila and Metro Cebu), but as well as in other part of the country such as Mindanao.• Increasing demand of products through E commerce platforms will increase the demand for last mile deliveries and warehousing in PhilippinesFor more information on the research report, refer to below link:Covid Impact on Logistics in Philippines: The Imports will fall from major trading countries such as China and Hong Kong affecting the road and sea freight volumes transported from other countries to port of manila and to other parts of Philippines. The warehousing industry will see rotation of only essential commodities with reduction in Picking Revenues. Cold chain industry is less affected with 26% increase in imports of pork and due to its perishable nature. The logistics will see negative growth rate in the year 2020 due to complete lockdown and transportation of only essential commodities, but is expected to revive back in 2021.Improving Inter Island Connectivity: RORO facilities are being increasingly popular in Philippines due to less time taken to transport by Ferry along with reduced cost by almost 30%. The government has added many smaller projects as a part of ‘Build Build Build’ Program keeping on hold the bigger projects such as linking brides for Luzon, Cebu & Visayas. More than 20 Projects out of 100 under the new list are public-private partnership (PPP) deals for Intra Island Connectivity funded by Big Companies such as San Miguel Corporation.Government Regulations: Restrictions of Road freight routes on Heavy duty vehicles, reducing the Age of trucks on road will impact the logistics of the country. Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication " Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 – By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)" believe that the Logistics market in Philippines is expected to grow due to rising Competition in Road freight market, Rising Digital aggregator Start ups for trucking and warehousing, Along with improvements in e commerce market and Technological Advancements.Key Segments CoveredFreight Forwarding Market• By Mode of TransportationRoad Freight (Fleets, Volume, FTK, Price/ton/km and Revenue)Sea Freight (Fleets, Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)Air Freight (Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)• By Road transportationLess than Truck load (Revenue and Volume)Full truck load (Revenue and Volume)Warehousing Market• By Business Model ( Revenue, Price/sqm, warehousing space, Occupancy rate)Industrial/RetailCFS/ICDCold StorageAgriculture• By Industrial warehouses ( Revenues)Grade AGrade BGrade C• By End Users (Revenues)Food & BeveragesTextiles and FootwearChemicalsPharmaceuticals and Medical consumablesElectronicsOthers include agricultural products, frozen meat and moreCold Chain Market• By ServiceCold Transportation ( Revenues)Cold Storage (Revenues, Number of Cold storages, Number of pallets, Price/ pallet/day, Occupancy rate)• By Mode of cold transportationRoad (Revenue, reefer trucks)Air (Revenue)Sea (Revenue)• Revenue By Temperature Range ( Revenue, Price/pallet/day)FreezersChillersAmbient• By Regions ( Number of Cold storages)IlocosCagayan ValleyCentral LuzonCalabarzon and MimaropaBicolWestern VisayasCentral VisayasEastern VisayasZamboangaNorthern MindanaoDavaoSoccsksargenCaragaNCR• By type of ownership (Number of cold stores)CaptiveNon captiveCompanies CoveredRoyal CargoW Express ( DHL)2GO logisticsYusen logisticsAAI logisticsFSTA TruckingInland LogisticsChelsea logisticsRLH TruckingCartrex trucking2SL ServicesAir speedOrient Freight InternationalErnest corporationCadano CargoPambatoTruckmotoMercury FreightAll Transport NetworkLegalas InternationalMendonzaAgilityISA TruckingAsia worldFast cargo logisticsPanalpina DSVRhenus logisticsNippon ExpressKerry freightKintetsuMMG FreightAntrak logisticsPRC Food LogisticsPackific Road link logisticsEVFTC transportIgloo supply chainDinotrans TransportRefrigerated Truck Door To Door DeliveryJentec Cold StorageGlacier MegafridgeMets LogisticsORCA Cold Chain SolutionsBig Blue LogisticsRoyal CargoVifel cold facilityRoyale Cold StorageKey Target AudienceFreight Forwarding CompaniesE Commerce Logistics Companies3PL CompaniesConsultancy CompaniesLogistics/Warehousing CompaniesReal Estate Companies/ Industrial DevelopersTime Period Captured in the Report:-Historical Period – 2014-2019Forecast Period – 2020-2024FKey Topics Covered in the ReportPhilippines Logistics and Warehousing Market IntroductionLogistics InfrastructureCross Comparison of Logistics Performance in Different Countries (Philippines, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia)Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market SizePhilippines Logistics and Warehousing Market SegmentationPhilippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future OutlookPhilippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future SegmentationPhilippines Freight Transportation Market SizePhilippines Freight Transportation Market SegmentationPhilippines Freight Transportation Market Future OutlookPhilippines Freight Transportation Market Future SegmentationPhilippines Trucking market sizePhilippines Trucking Market SegmentationPhilippines Trucking Market Future OutlookPhilippines Trucking Market Future SegmentationInnovations in Transportation MarketCost Component Analysis of TransportationPhilippines Warehousing Market SizePhilippines Warehousing Market SegmentationPhilippines Warehousing Market Future OutlookPhilippines Warehousing Market Future SegmentationInnovations in Warehousing MarketPhilippines Cold Chain Market SizePhilippines Cold Chain Market SegmentationPhilippines Cold Chain Market Future OutlookPhilippines Cold Chain Market Future SegmentationCost Component Analysis of Ambient warehousingInnovations in Cold chain MarketRegulatory EnvironmentIssues and Challenges