Philippines Logistics Market is expected to cross Php 1 Tn by 2024: Ken Research
The logistics market in the Philippines will be impacted by COVID in the country and is expected to revive back in 2021 with a faster growth rate.PHILIPPINES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • Philippines Board of Investments has provide incentives such as Income tax holidays for 3-6 years, 0% VAT for Cold chain companies to locate themselves in Less Developing Areas or 30 poorest provinces
• DPWH and DOTr has been allocated PhP 458.6 bn and PhP 55.5 billion respectively to improve road transport not only in major urban cities (i.e. Metro Manila and Metro Cebu), but as well as in other part of the country such as Mindanao.
• Increasing demand of products through E commerce platforms will increase the demand for last mile deliveries and warehousing in Philippines
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-logistics-market-outlook-to-2024/342232-100.html
Covid Impact on Logistics in Philippines: The Imports will fall from major trading countries such as China and Hong Kong affecting the road and sea freight volumes transported from other countries to port of manila and to other parts of Philippines. The warehousing industry will see rotation of only essential commodities with reduction in Picking Revenues. Cold chain industry is less affected with 26% increase in imports of pork and due to its perishable nature. The logistics will see negative growth rate in the year 2020 due to complete lockdown and transportation of only essential commodities, but is expected to revive back in 2021.
Improving Inter Island Connectivity: RORO facilities are being increasingly popular in Philippines due to less time taken to transport by Ferry along with reduced cost by almost 30%. The government has added many smaller projects as a part of ‘Build Build Build’ Program keeping on hold the bigger projects such as linking brides for Luzon, Cebu & Visayas. More than 20 Projects out of 100 under the new list are public-private partnership (PPP) deals for Intra Island Connectivity funded by Big Companies such as San Miguel Corporation.
Government Regulations: Restrictions of Road freight routes on Heavy duty vehicles, reducing the Age of trucks on road will impact the logistics of the country. Electronic vehicles which are already supported by the government by subsidies for passenger movement can become a new normal for freight transportation also in the next 3-5 years.
Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “Philippines Logistics Market Outlook to 2024 – By Sea, Land, and Air Freight Forwarding; By Warehousing (Industrial/ Retail, ICD/CFS, Cold Storage, Agriculture), By End Users; By Cold chain market (Cold transportation and Cold storages)“ believe that the Logistics market in Philippines is expected to grow due to rising Competition in Road freight market, Rising Digital aggregator Start ups for trucking and warehousing, Along with improvements in e commerce market and Technological Advancements.
Key Segments Covered
Freight Forwarding Market
• By Mode of Transportation
Road Freight (Fleets, Volume, FTK, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
Sea Freight (Fleets, Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
Air Freight (Volume, Average Distance, Price/ton/km and Revenue)
• By Road transportation
Less than Truck load (Revenue and Volume)
Full truck load (Revenue and Volume)
Warehousing Market
• By Business Model ( Revenue, Price/sqm, warehousing space, Occupancy rate)
Industrial/Retail
CFS/ICD
Cold Storage
Agriculture
• By Industrial warehouses ( Revenues)
Grade A
Grade B
Grade C
• By End Users (Revenues)
Food & Beverages
Textiles and Footwear
Chemicals
Pharmaceuticals and Medical consumables
Electronics
Others include agricultural products, frozen meat and more
Cold Chain Market
• By Service
Cold Transportation ( Revenues)
Cold Storage (Revenues, Number of Cold storages, Number of pallets, Price/ pallet/day, Occupancy rate)
• By Mode of cold transportation
Road (Revenue, reefer trucks)
Air (Revenue)
Sea (Revenue)
• Revenue By Temperature Range ( Revenue, Price/pallet/day)
Freezers
Chillers
Ambient
• By Regions ( Number of Cold storages)
Ilocos
Cagayan Valley
Central Luzon
Calabarzon and Mimaropa
Bicol
Western Visayas
Central Visayas
Eastern Visayas
Zamboanga
Northern Mindanao
Davao
Soccsksargen
Caraga
NCR
• By type of ownership (Number of cold stores)
Captive
Non captive
Companies Covered
Royal Cargo
W Express ( DHL)
2GO logistics
Yusen logistics
AAI logistics
FSTA Trucking
Inland Logistics
Chelsea logistics
RLH Trucking
Cartrex trucking
2SL Services
Air speed
Orient Freight International
Ernest corporation
Cadano Cargo
Pambato
Truckmoto
Mercury Freight
All Transport Network
Legalas International
Mendonza
Agility
ISA Trucking
Asia world
Fast cargo logistics
Panalpina DSV
Rhenus logistics
Nippon Express
Kerry freight
Kintetsu
MMG Freight
Antrak logistics
PRC Food Logistics
Pacific Road link logistics
EVFTC transport
Igloo supply chain
Dinotrans Transport
Refrigerated Truck Door To Door Delivery
Jentec Cold Storage
Glacier Megafridge
Mets Logistics
ORCA Cold Chain Solutions
Big Blue Logistics
Royal Cargo
Vifel cold facility
Royale Cold Storage
Key Target Audience
Freight Forwarding Companies
E Commerce Logistics Companies
3PL Companies
Consultancy Companies
Logistics/Warehousing Companies
Real Estate Companies/ Industrial Developers
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period – 2014-2019
Forecast Period – 2020-2024F
Key Topics Covered in the Report
Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Introduction
Logistics Infrastructure
Cross Comparison of Logistics Performance in Different Countries (Philippines, Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia and Australia)
Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Size
Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Segmentation
Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Outlook
Philippines Logistics and Warehousing Market Future Segmentation
Philippines Freight Transportation Market Size
Philippines Freight Transportation Market Segmentation
Philippines Freight Transportation Market Future Outlook
Philippines Freight Transportation Market Future Segmentation
Philippines Trucking market size
Philippines Trucking Market Segmentation
Philippines Trucking Market Future Outlook
Philippines Trucking Market Future Segmentation
Innovations in Transportation Market
Cost Component Analysis of Transportation
Philippines Warehousing Market Size
Philippines Warehousing Market Segmentation
Philippines Warehousing Market Future Outlook
Philippines Warehousing Market Future Segmentation
Innovations in Warehousing Market
Philippines Cold Chain Market Size
Philippines Cold Chain Market Segmentation
Philippines Cold Chain Market Future Outlook
Philippines Cold Chain Market Future Segmentation
Cost Component Analysis of Ambient warehousing
Innovations in Cold chain Market
Regulatory Environment
Issues and Challenges
For more information on the research report, refer to below link:
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-logistics-market-outlook-to-2024/342232-100.html
Related Reports
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/india-logistics-market-outlook-to-2024/335272-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/philippines-cold-chain-market-outlook-to-2025/328843-100.html
https://www.kenresearch.com/automotive-transportation-and-warehousing/logistics-and-shipping/turkey-logistics-and-warehousing-market-outlook/295243-100.html
Contact Us:
Ken Research
Ankur Gupta, Head Marketing & Communications
Ankur@kenresearch.com
+91-9015378249
Ankur Gupta
Ken Research Private limited
+91 90153 78249
ankur@kenresearch.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn