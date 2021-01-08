Malaysia Automotive Lubricant Market Expected to cross MYR 18 Billion by 2025: Ken Research
The report concludes with market projections for future of the industry including forecasted industry size by revenue and sales volume.MALAYSIA, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- • High per capita income and unreliable public transport has lead to increase in private vehicle ownership. On an average, a passenger car, a motorcycle travels and a truck in Malaysia travels ~28,000 km, 21,000 km and 90,000 km per annum respectively. Engine oil in passenger car, motorcycle and trucks is usually changed after travelling 3,000-10,000 km, 1,000-3,000 km and 20,000-25,000 km respectively.
• Existing regional hubs in the country are Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, Labuan, Selangor, Perak, Penang and Sarawak as majority of vehicles are located in these states.
• Malaysia automotive sales slowdown will lead to decrease in demand of auto lubricants. Companies need to evolve their product offerings and develop a reliable lubricant distribution network to maintain a competitive edge in the industry and to recover its sales.
Introduction of Electric Vehicle: With increasing adoption of battery electric vehicle the existence of traditional engine oil is at stake. However, growing traction towards electric vehicles opens new opportunities for lubricant producers as different high performance coolants, greases and other lubricants are required in electric vehicles and hybrid electric vehicles still require synthetic engine oils.
Players Venturing into Online Sales: Increasing circulation of fake lubricants and lack of lubricant change knowledge act as a inertia to online sales channel in the lubricant industry. Companies can remove this inertia by making an official presence in e-commerce platforms such as Lazada and Shopee Mall and by introducing home automotive maintenance services in partnership with workshops and garages.
Market Consolidation: Currently the industry is dominated by multinational oil producers. It is further expected to consolidate as it is a niche space and companies with better geographical reach will take over the smaller companies.
Impact of COVID-19: The industry has experienced a drastic fall in lubricant sales due to implementation of national lockdown from March 2020. Pause in economic activities is expected cause a fall industry sales volume by 30% in 2020.
Key Segments Covered:
Key Segments Covered:
• By End User Industry
Passenger Vehicle
Commercial Vehicle
Motorcycles
Marine
• By Grade
Synthetic
Semi-Synthetic
Mineral
• By Type
Passenger Car Engine Oil
Heavy Duty Engine Oil
Motorcycle Oil
Grease
Gear oil and Transmission Oil
Hydraulic Oil
• By Sales Channel
OEMs
Fuel Stations
OEM Workshops and Spare Part Shops
Service Stations and Garages
Online
Hypermarket/Supermarket
Companies Covered:
Shell
Castrol
Petronas
Total
Caltex Chevron
Exxon Mobil
Key Target Audience
Lubricant Manufacturing Companies
Oil Producers
Lubricant Distributors
Government Associations
Time Period Captured in the Report:-
Historical Period: 2014–2019
Forecast Period: 2020-2025
Key Topics Covered in the Report:-
Target Addressable Audience
Supply Ecosystem and Competition Parameters
Demand Scenario
Marketing Strategies
Challenges Faced by Lubricant Producers
Porter Five Force Analysis
Emerging Business Strategies
Best Practises in Business
Pricing Analysis
