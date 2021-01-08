Middlesex- DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 21A300083

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak

STATION: Middlesex

CONTACT#: 802-229-9191

DATE/TIME: 01/07/2021 2320 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound Exit 10; Waterbury, Vermont

VIOLATION: DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation

ACCUSED: Connor Mackay

AGE: 28

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mahopec, New York

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 01/07/2021 at approximately 2340 hours Troopers received multiple calls of a

wrong way driver on I-89 in Waterbury. It was reported the vehicle was

travelling south in the northbound lane. Troopers stopped the vehicle at exit

10 and identified the operator as Connor Mackay who subsequently placed under

arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police

Barracks for processing. Mackay was issued a citation to appear in Washington

County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 01/28/2021 at 0830 hours.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021 0830 hours

COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division

LODGED - LOCATION: NA

BAIL: NA

MUG SHOT: INCLUDE IMAGE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.