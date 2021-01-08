Middlesex- DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation
CASE#: 21A300083
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Daniel Bohnyak
STATION: Middlesex
CONTACT#: 802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 01/07/2021 2320 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: I-89 Northbound Exit 10; Waterbury, Vermont
VIOLATION: DUI #1, Gross Negligent Operation
ACCUSED: Connor Mackay
AGE: 28
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Mahopec, New York
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 01/07/2021 at approximately 2340 hours Troopers received multiple calls of a
wrong way driver on I-89 in Waterbury. It was reported the vehicle was
travelling south in the northbound lane. Troopers stopped the vehicle at exit
10 and identified the operator as Connor Mackay who subsequently placed under
arrest for suspicion of DUI and transported to the Middlesex State Police
Barracks for processing. Mackay was issued a citation to appear in Washington
County Superior Court- Criminal Division on 01/28/2021 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 01/28/2021 0830 hours
COURT: Washington County Superior Court- Criminal Division
LODGED - LOCATION: NA
BAIL: NA
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.