Restaurants In Turmoil While Democracy Is Overthrown - Restauranteur Lenny Rosenberg Comments On New Aid

LOS ANGELES, CA, US, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As Los Angeles reaches all-time high COVID numbers & Democracy is undermined just 6 days into the new year, it seems as if 2020 concerns will continue to persist into this new year. The increase in cases has only exacerbated local industries, including restaurants that were hoping to be reopened this month for at least outdoor seating. Legendary restaurateur and owner of Marmalade Cafe in Los Angeles, Lenny Rosenberg, shares his thoughts below on the Covid-19 Lifeline package.

After months of debating on both sides of the aisle, the Covid-19 package that started as a stimulus package has dwindled to a relief package. Lenny states, "As the Michael Jordan of restaurants, I have spent the better part of 30 years rebranding good restaurants and making them great so I can put a smile on a customer's eyes and a beautiful taste in their mouth. Never in my lifetime have I seen the small retail trade completely obliterated by a pandemic that has ripped through America with no remorse."

Lenny comments on the function of the package by stating, "The relief package contains the important Paycheck Protection Program money, which specifically gives restaurants 3 1/2 times their gross payroll average from the year 2019 to pay their current payroll, utilities, rent, and inventories over the course of 24 weeks. This will give employers the ability to hire back employees that worked for them before they were laid off at the beginning of the pandemic."

While the kit is beneficial to restaurants, many owners including Lenny Rosenberg feel that the support came much too late. "The package is very creative and beneficial for restaurants but unfortunately, the package took over 4 months to finalize with thousands of restaurants closed for good because of how long it took to work out", states Lenny.

He continues by stating, "My belief is the congress took their time to not only get their personal agendas in the package but also because big businesses mean more to them than small mom & pop restaurants that once used to drive the economy. To add insult to injury, President Trump waited about a week to sign the bill which delayed the financial aid from getting into the hands of the restaurants ."

Now that the new package has been accepted, the few restaurants that are still standing now have a fighting opportunity to survive the pandemic while riding the PPP aid from many decreased revenues and higher costs due to the pandemic establishing new rules and regulations for cities.

Lenny concludes his thoughts by stating, "Never in my lifetime would I see a small retail trade completely obliterated because of a pandemic, come to fruition."

