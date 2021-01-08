Beans Maps Optimizes Its One Millionth Order
In a short amount of time, Beans Maps has become an essential app for delivery drivers across the U.S.
I am a delivery driver and Beans is my go to app for finding apartments quickly and accurately.”UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans Maps, a free consumer app that launched in 2018, recently celebrated the optimization of its one millionth order. Delivery drivers across the U.S. use Beans Maps to navigate to obscure addresses, such as apartment units and college dorms, that typically slow a delivery down. The app takes drivers within 10ft. of a delivery while also marking key locations including parking and gate and building entrances.
— Nate Allen, DoorDash driver
“For deliveries, apartments are a nightmare,” said Akash Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Beans Maps. “Delivery drivers easily waste 10 to 15 minutes per delivery. These guys are only making $16 to $20 an hour. On top of it, if they’re wasting 15 minutes per delivery, their bottom lines don’t justify. So our app maps apartments to make it easier for drivers to find them.”
Marketed solely by word of mouth, Beans Maps’ steady rise in popularity reflects the growing need for pinpoint location data. As food delivery continues to accelerate amid COVID-19 safety concerns and restrictions, an increasing number of drivers are seeking out solutions that speed up delivery windows and help boost their tips and ratings. Currently, Beans Maps is the only free consumer app that details the last 500ft. of a delivery.
“I am a delivery driver and Beans is my go to app for finding apartments quickly and accurately,” said Nate Allen, a DoorDash driver. “It always gets me to where I need to be, even obscure apartments are in their database. I have no idea how they do it, but it sure is a miracle.”
While navigation to the front door of a delivery remains the app’s focus, Beans Maps has added complimentary features to further aid drivers working food delivery. Mileage tracking, proof of delivery, notes, access codes, and dark mode, are just some of the added benefits drivers enjoy.
As food delivery is expected to reach 97 billion U.S. dollars worldwide by 2024, Beans Maps plans on disrupting the industry with navigation and features drivers need to complete deliveries in record time.
About the company
One Hundred Feet Inc. is a geospatial mapping company that creates data where it previously didn’t exist. Beans Maps is the last mile optimization product by One Hundred Feet that provides enterprises a fast way to cut last mile costs significantly and boost customer satisfaction for the approximately 25% of the US population living in apartments.
Akash Agarwal
One Hundred Feet, Inc.
7149024718 ext.
email us here