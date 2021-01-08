Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 607 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,586 in the last 365 days.

Beans Maps Optimizes Its One Millionth Order

Drivers get 1000ft. closer to their delivery drop-off location with Beans Maps than if they use regular GPS.

Beans Maps navigates drivers to precise unit locations that aren't mapped on normal GPS.

In a short amount of time, Beans Maps has become an essential app for delivery drivers across the U.S.

I am a delivery driver and Beans is my go to app for finding apartments quickly and accurately.”
— Nate Allen, DoorDash driver
UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Beans Maps, a free consumer app that launched in 2018, recently celebrated the optimization of its one millionth order. Delivery drivers across the U.S. use Beans Maps to navigate to obscure addresses, such as apartment units and college dorms, that typically slow a delivery down. The app takes drivers within 10ft. of a delivery while also marking key locations including parking and gate and building entrances.

“For deliveries, apartments are a nightmare,” said Akash Agarwal, Co-Founder and Chief Business Officer of Beans Maps. “Delivery drivers easily waste 10 to 15 minutes per delivery. These guys are only making $16 to $20 an hour. On top of it, if they’re wasting 15 minutes per delivery, their bottom lines don’t justify. So our app maps apartments to make it easier for drivers to find them.”

Marketed solely by word of mouth, Beans Maps’ steady rise in popularity reflects the growing need for pinpoint location data. As food delivery continues to accelerate amid COVID-19 safety concerns and restrictions, an increasing number of drivers are seeking out solutions that speed up delivery windows and help boost their tips and ratings. Currently, Beans Maps is the only free consumer app that details the last 500ft. of a delivery.

“I am a delivery driver and Beans is my go to app for finding apartments quickly and accurately,” said Nate Allen, a DoorDash driver. “It always gets me to where I need to be, even obscure apartments are in their database. I have no idea how they do it, but it sure is a miracle.”

While navigation to the front door of a delivery remains the app’s focus, Beans Maps has added complimentary features to further aid drivers working food delivery. Mileage tracking, proof of delivery, notes, access codes, and dark mode, are just some of the added benefits drivers enjoy.

As food delivery is expected to reach 97 billion U.S. dollars worldwide by 2024, Beans Maps plans on disrupting the industry with navigation and features drivers need to complete deliveries in record time.


About the company
One Hundred Feet Inc. is a geospatial mapping company that creates data where it previously didn’t exist. Beans Maps is the last mile optimization product by One Hundred Feet that provides enterprises a fast way to cut last mile costs significantly and boost customer satisfaction for the approximately 25% of the US population living in apartments.

Akash Agarwal
One Hundred Feet, Inc.
7149024718 ext.
email us here

You just read:

Beans Maps Optimizes Its One Millionth Order

Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Shipping, Storage & Logistics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.