Traffic Alert: Major Weekend Closure of I-45 Gulf Freeway

HOUSTON – TxDOT will close the I-45 Gulf Freeway southbound mainlanes between SH 96 and FM 517 in the League City area this weekend to realign the southbound mainlanes within the workzone.

There will be a total closure of the I-45 southbound mainlanes between SH 96 and FM 517 from Friday, January 8 at 9 p.m. until Monday, Jan. 11, 2021 at 5 a.m. Motorists will be detoured to the I-45 southbound frontage road to re-enter the mainlanes.

The work is part of the I-45 Gulf Freeway reconstruction project from FM 518 to FM 517. The $122 million project will widen the I-45 mainlanes from six to eight lanes and help relieve congestion and improve safety along the corridor.

Motorists should expect delays and may want to consider an alternate route. Police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. For more information on this work and scheduled lane closures in the Houston District contact Danny Perez at (713) 802-5077.

For all scheduled lane closures in the Houston District including this project go to www.houstontranstar.org. All closures are subject to change due to inclement weather. Follow us on Twitter: TxDOTHouston, Instagram: TxDOTHouston and Facebook: TxDOTHouston.