Travel guides to the wonders of Texas

Texas is more than 268,000 square miles of history and culture with scenery ranging from deserts to beaches and more. But to get the most out of the Texas experience, TxDOT’s Travel Information Centers help drivers navigate the best places to see in the state.

What are Travel Information Centers?

“The Travel Information Centers were founded originally in 1936, as stations to help visitors who were coming to Texas for the Texas Centennial and the Texas State Fair,” TxDOT Special Projects Coordinator Elizabeth Watson said.

These centers are designed to help visitors plan their travels within the state. They offer detailed maps, brochures and a variety of recommendations for exploring Texas safely and efficiently. In addition, they have friendly, knowledgeable travel counselors who can answer specific questions and provide suggestions based on individual interests.

“They basically function the same as safety rest areas, but they also have lobbies with a lot of travel information. And of course, professional and certified travel counselors there to help visitors,” Watson said.

Where can you find a Travel Information Center?

Texas has 12 official Travel Information Centers, strategically located at major entry routes and key locations throughout the state.

“Generally, whenever you’re coming into Texas on a major highway, you will find a lot of our travel information centers,” Watson said.

Locations

Amarillo

Anthony

Austin

Denison

Gainesville

Langtry

Laredo

Orange

Rio Grande Valley (Harlingen)

Texarkana

Waskom

Wichita Falls

The centers have everything you need to make your Texas experience unforgettable.

Featured Services

Detailed and Up-to-date Maps: From roads to trails and specific maps of the cities you are looking to visit.

From roads to trails and specific maps of the cities you are looking to visit. Travel Recommendations: Whether you're looking for national parks, local events or dining destinations, travel advisors will guide you.

Whether you're looking for national parks, local events or dining destinations, travel advisors will guide you. Free Wi-Fi: You can stay connected while you organize your trip.

You can stay connected while you organize your trip. Rest Areas: Information on rest areas where you and your family can stop to rest, that are clean, safe and have restrooms available.

Information on rest areas where you and your family can stop to rest, that are clean, safe and have restrooms available. Road Safety Information: Learn about traffic conditions, road closures and tips for driving in different weather conditions.

Travel Information Centers are the gateways to the wonders of the state. Whether you're planning a quick visit, or you are ready to explore the state, start your Texas adventure at a Travel Information Center.