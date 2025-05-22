Roadside patrols at your service in Houston

5/22/25

By Danny Perez

A flat tire, running out of gas or an overheating vehicle on a major freeway can raise most anyone’s anxiety level at any time. Add to that a high volume of traffic on a busy roadway, and it can also create a very dangerous situation. This is where a program such as the Harris County Motorist Assistance Program (MAP) comes in to save the day.

MAP is a free program designed to assist broken down motorists on all area freeways in Harris County Monday through Friday, day and night (excluding certain holidays). Funding for the program, which began in 1986, is provided through the Federal Highway Administration, Texas Department of Transportation and the Houston-Galveston Area Council.

Currently, 15 Harris County Sheriff’s Deputies are assigned to patrol freeways in Harris County, and they assist with: