Motorcyclists don’t just “come out of nowhere”

AUSTIN – Motorcyclist Brendan Johnson donated his black leather jacket to TxDOT for use in motorcycle safety messages. Tragically, he never saw the campaign because he was killed in a motorcycle crash.

To help prevent tragedies like this, TxDOT is sharing Johnson’s story and driver safety tips during Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month through the Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles campaign.

“We often hear drivers say they simply ‘didn’t see’ the motorcyclist,” said TxDOT Executive Director Marc Williams. “We want every driver to check and double check for motorcycles and learn how to safely share the road across the streets and highways of Texas.”

Brendan’s story

Months before he was killed, Johnson lent his beloved motorcycle jacket for a TxDOT campaign billboard photo shoot, and he was thrilled to be involved in the safety message. But before he got to see the signs go up, a van turned in front of him on his way home from work and sent him into a ditch.

His coworkers were among the first on the scene. They attempted CPR and heard repeated questions from the driver of the van who said, “Where did he come from? I didn’t see him.”

The data

In the more than 9,000 motorcycle crashes in Texas last year, 585 motorcyclists were killed. These crashes can be prevented if drivers learn to share the road and watch out for motorcycles.

Safety tips

Train yourself to notice motorcycles. They’re smaller and lower to the ground than cars. By reminding yourself to keep an eye out for motorcycles, you’ll train your eyes and brain to notice them more easily.

They’re smaller and lower to the ground than cars. By reminding yourself to keep an eye out for motorcycles, you’ll train your eyes and brain to notice them more easily. Look twice. Always use your turn signals and check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes.

Always use your turn signals and check your mirrors and blind spots before changing lanes. Use caution when turning. Drivers have trouble judging the speed and distance of motorcycles. Never try to rush a turn ahead of an oncoming motorcycle.

Drivers have trouble judging the speed and distance of motorcycles. Never try to rush a turn ahead of an oncoming motorcycle. Don’t tailgate. Keep a safe following distance. Motorcycles can slow down by downshifting, which doesn’t activate their brake lights.

Keep a safe following distance. Motorcycles can slow down by downshifting, which doesn’t activate their brake lights. Don’t crowd. If you need to pass a motorcycle, treat it like a car and give it a full lane of space. Never crowd into the same lane.

If you need to pass a motorcycle, treat it like a car and give it a full lane of space. Never crowd into the same lane. Slow down. Speeding makes every type of crash more deadly. Obey posted speed limits and drive according to conditions.

To spread these messages, TxDOT’s campaign will use advertisements and an interactive traveling exhibit that demonstrates how easy it is to lose sight of a motorcycle if you’re not paying attention. The exhibit uses virtual reality so participants can experience the perspectives of both driving a car and riding a motorcycle in dangerous situations.

Share the Road: Look Twice for Motorcycles is an important part of TxDOT’s Drive like a Texan: Kind. Courteous. Safe. initiative. Drive like a Texan is about embracing the pride, camaraderie and responsibility of being a Texan on the road. By making thoughtful choices, we can all help keep each other safe. Learn more at DriveLikeATexan.com.