Amplifi Selected by Jackson Family Wines for Data Governance Services
Amplifi consultants will help uncover data silos, identify opportunities to streamline processes, and provide recommendations for data trust and visibilityDALLAS, USA, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Amplifi, a leading information management consultancy, is pleased to announce that it has been selected by Jackson Family Wines, a family-owned wine company known for its high-end portfolio of wineries and vineyards, to perform a Data Governance Assessment and Strategy engagement.
“In today’s competitive environment, producing the finest quality products requires high quality data. We believe the quality of our data directly translates to crafting the best wines, delivering memorable experiences at our wineries, designing efficient processes and ultimately driving positive business outcomes. Spending less time chasing down data issues and more time analyzing product and business opportunities is ultimately where we want to spend our valuable time.” Said Steve Yob, SVP Information Technology, Jackson Family Wines.
Amplifi will help Jackson Family Wines set the groundwork with a current state assessment and recommendations for implementing a successful data governance program. Some of the challenges the project will address include:
• Freeing data from silos.
• Improving data trust.
• Establishing consistency in data quality processes and reporting.
• Increasing data visibility throughout the enterprise, including data relationships across product, location, customer, etc.
"Bringing together the entire organization—aligned with the right strategy and processes—is really where a data governance program thrives," said John Phan, Amplifi Chief Revenue Officer. "We're excited to work with the amazing team at Jackson Family Wines, from both the business and technical side, to develop a strategy and path forward into how they can transform their current data infrastructure into an asset for the future."
"Throughout our meetings with the Jackson family and team, we were blown away by the attention to detail they apply to every aspect of the wine-making process, as well as the care they apply to their people," added Corey Mellick, CEO of Amplifi. "At Amplifi, we ascribe to the same notion that people and process are pivotal to any endeavor. We look forward to working alongside the Jackson Family team in helping them apply these principles to cultivate a data-led company."
About Amplifi
Amplifi (www.goamplifi.com) is a strategy and information management consultancy that helps the world's leading brands, retailers, distributors, and manufacturers harness the power of their #1 asset…THEIR DATA. Amplifi provides best-in-class data consulting services that address the entire information value chain from strategy, solution definition, design and implementation of information management technologies and solutions. Consistently recognized as a leader by Gartner on the Market Guide for MDM External Service Providers report, Amplifi provides strategic consulting and implementation services for industry-leading B2B and B2C companies through its North American offices.
About Jackson Family Wines
Jackson Family Wines is a family-owned wine company with a penchant for exploration. Founder Jess Jackson placed his faith in farming and a meticulous expression of wine with his first landscape-changing vintage in 1982, an ethos that chairman and proprietor Barbara Banke, the Jackson family and the company’s employees continue to uphold to this day. The family’s collection of 40 wineries span significant winegrowing regions across the globe, from California, Oregon, France and Italy in the northern hemisphere, to Australia, Chile and South Africa in the southern half of the globe. Artisan winemaking underscores a steadfast commitment to making exceptional wines in the most responsible manner. The Jackson family’s focus on vineyard ownership remains key to consistent high quality and environmental stewardship for future generations.
www.jacksonfamilywines.com
