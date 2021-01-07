STATE BOARD CONTINUES TO SEEK PUBLIC INPUT IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH
CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 443-797-9883 Lora.Rakowski@maryland.gov
Input Sought Through Virtual Town Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. and Online Survey
BALTIMORE, MD – (January 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education continues to seek public input to help identify characteristics and develop a leadership profile for the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.
Members of the public are invited to:
