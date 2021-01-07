Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 747 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,617 in the last 365 days.

STATE BOARD CONTINUES TO SEEK PUBLIC INPUT IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

 CONTACT: Lora Rakowski, 443-797-9883 Lora.Rakowski@maryland.gov 

STATE BOARD CONTINUES TO SEEK PUBLIC INPUT IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

Input Sought Through Virtual Town Hall Meeting Tonight at 6 p.m. and Online Survey

BALTIMORE, MD – (January 7, 2021) – The Maryland State Board of Education continues to seek public input to help identify characteristics and develop a leadership profile for the next Maryland State Superintendent of Schools.

Members of the public are invited to:

# # #

Superintendent Search Survey and Townhall 1 7 2021

You just read:

STATE BOARD CONTINUES TO SEEK PUBLIC INPUT IN SUPERINTENDENT SEARCH

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.