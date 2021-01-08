Heartpreneur Of The Year Legend Award Presented to Music Producer Pepper Jay

Music Producer Pepper Jay Pepper Jay Heartpreneur of the Year Be the Smile on Your Face album

The Virtual Golden Gala Awards 2020 Honors Music Producer Pepper Jay with the Heartpreneur Of The Year Legend Award

Pepper Jay was awarded in recognition and gratitude for her diligence and commitment to sharing with children and leadership while making a difference in her community.” — eZWay Awards

MISSION VIEJO, CA, US, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Virtual Golden Gala Awards 2020 Honored Music Producer and Teacher Pepper Jay with the Heartpreneur Of The Year Legend Award. According to eZWay Awards, "Pepper Jay was awarded in recognition and gratitude for her diligence and commitment to the business of sharing with children and leadership while making a difference in her community." The "eZWay Virtual Wall Of Fame Awards" honors the most extraordinary philanthropists & explosive life-changers with "hearts of gold." It aired on New Year's Eve and Day and was the most star-studded event to launch the new decade. This Virtual Golden Gala was a celebration of giving back & uniting the light.This respected amalgamation of influencers, entrepreneurs, authors, CEOs, motivational speakers, producers, tech leaders, and more covered a myriad of genres and helps us better world communities in real-time. Other 2020 Legend Award presenters and recipients included actress Kate Linder, author Megan Fenyoe, James Dentley (The 5 Frequencies of High Performance), Focus James (The Focus of Love LLC), Sharon Lechter (co-author of Rich Dad Poor Dad), Mark Victor Hansen (co-creator of the Chicken Soup for the Soul book series), Dr. Dante Sears (The Metaphysician), producer James Zuley, author Father Richard Heilmann, Frank Shankwitz (Make--a-Wish foundation), celebrity chef Bruno Serato, Wellness Queen Shea Vaughn, Kim Marie Branch-Pettid (LeTip International), actor and former football player Lester "Rasta" Speight, Brian Smith (founder of Ugg Boots), Greg Reid (executive producer Wish Man Movie), Alec Stern (co-founder of Constant Contact), entrepreneur Forbes Riley, Jeff Hoffman (co-founder of Priceline), and a special award in memory of author Berny Dohrmann.Pepper Jay has been busy during Covid 2020. She is building a house on her ranch in Pahrump, Nevada, for foster children. She recorded the Be the Smile on Your Face in Nashville at Larry Beaird Studios for Cappy Records. And, recently, that album Pepper Jay produced for John Michael Ferrari , Be the Smile on Your Face, was named Outstanding Triple A Album of the Year by the Producers Choice Awards and several tracks on that album have been getting radio play and hitting radio charts. Post Covid, author Pepper Jay hopes to continue with speaking engagements on communication skills, utilizing her textbook, "Dynamic Song Performance, the Singers Bible".The executive producer of the eZWay Wall of Fame Golden Gala was Eric Zuley and the event producer was Tony Boldi.

