Expiration and Extension of CARES Act Unemployment Insurance Programs by Congress

[WILMINGTON, DE] – On December 27, the federal COVID-19 relief package that extends and provides additional federal unemployment benefits was signed into law. The Delaware Department of Labor has reviewed the legislation and the process of programming the four extended and additional programs in our unemployment compensation system is nearing completion.

As a result of our agency’s quick response in initial program implementation, some eligible claimants began to receive the additional $300.00 weekly benefit payment on Monday, January 4, 2021.

However, we are waiting to receive complete and detailed guidance from the U.S. Department of Labor for each program to complete implementation and all eligible claimants in Delaware are paid. States cannot move forward without this critical guidance and it is likely that guidance will be issued early in the new year. As more guidance is received, Delaware will modify our unemployment compensation system and complete implementation of each program as quickly as possible to bring much-needed relief to eligible claimants.

Please note that while there will be no gap in benefit eligibility because the PUA, PEUC, FPUC, and MEUC programs are retroactive to the week ending Saturday, January 2, 2021, for eligible claimants, there may be a delay in the receipt of payment. However, rest assured that claimants will receive all benefits they are eligible for, and claims will be backdated to their earliest date of eligibility within the extended and additional programs.

The Delaware Department of Labor will communicate to all claimants with instructions as soon as they may file for benefits from the extended and additional programs.

