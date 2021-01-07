Join the Maine Audubon Junior Duck Stamp Challenge: A Scientific and Artistic Opportunity for K-12 Students

Maine Audubon is collaborating with U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service for the 27th annual Federal Junior Duck Stamp Program, and they are looking for Maine students to submit creative, innovative, beautiful waterfowl art! Educators can download a free dynamic, multidisciplinary curriculum that teaches wetland and waterfowl conservation to students in kindergarten through high school. The program encourages students to explore their natural world, invites them to investigate biology and wildlife management principles and challenges them to express and share what they have learned with others. This program and curriculum lend themselves to learning in a variety of forms, remote, hybrid teaching and in-classroom instruction. Click here to see the winners of the 2019-2020 Maine Junior Duck Stamp Challenge!

Join Maine Audubon on Zoom on Jan 14 for information on the curriculum and background information on waterfowl and Jan 28 on drawing tips and techniques. Click here for For more information, to register for the free training and to download the curriculum.

For more information, contact Linda Woodard at lwoodard@maineaudubon.org.