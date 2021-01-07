Legendary Science Fiction Cast Members Reunite for Audio Dramas in Memory of Richard Hatch - Saga Of A Fugitive Fleet
EINPresswire.com/ -- This 4 CD set is housed in a mini box set with a booklet featuring producer’s notes, behind the scenes pictures, a star chart and a dedication to Richard Hatch.
The audio dramas star Terry Carter, Laurette Spang, Jack Stauffer, Noah Hathaway, Anne Lockhart, Sarah Rush and posthumous appearances by Lorne Greene, John Colicos, Richard Hatch and special guest appearances by Robyn Douglass, Sonja Kristina, Ken Bones, John Guilor, John Clegg and Alistair Lock.
These new science fiction stories were to be co-written and co-produced by Richard Hatch, who passed away in 2017 before contributing his ideas, so the project is now dedicated to his memory.
Each story has become more than the sum of its parts, recorded by a cast who wanted to record together again, in the scènes à faire setting of a fleet in space.
Written, directed and produced by Daniel Earnshaw, the new recordings for this one-off production were made in 2018 and 2019.
A behind-the-scenes video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvcfHDxugNo
SPACE MUTINY: Tensions run high as a vote on the direction of the fleet approaches, but control has been seized in a mutiny by someone who has their own agenda…
(Space Mutiny is a remake of the 1988 B-Movie of the same name - used with permission.)
FAIL SAFE: When an unknown force pulls the stricken fleet off course, an improvised mission sets off to find the source and the risk is greater than anyone could have thought…
QUARANTINE WORLD: On a world that should never be visited, time and space are being manipulated and a crash-landed cadet meets someone who just shouldn’t be there…
PARADISE VOID: On the eve of the vote to decide the fleet’s fate, a signal from outside the fleet might decide the outcome unless the truth can be found…
Available on CD and Download:
Amazon 4 CD: https://geni.us/SOAFF
Amazon Digital: https://geni.us/SOAFFa
iTunes:
Space Mutiny: https://geni.us/SpaceMutiny
Fail Safe: https://geni.us/FailSafe
Quarantine World: https://geni.us/QuarantineWorld
Paradise Void: https://geni.us/ParadiseVoid
A book of the scripts is available (Graphic Novel sized) from Amazon Print-on-Demand (https://geni.us/SOAFFpod) and also on Kindle (https://geni.us/SOAFFk).
Press inquiries (North America):
Billy James
The audio dramas star Terry Carter, Laurette Spang, Jack Stauffer, Noah Hathaway, Anne Lockhart, Sarah Rush and posthumous appearances by Lorne Greene, John Colicos, Richard Hatch and special guest appearances by Robyn Douglass, Sonja Kristina, Ken Bones, John Guilor, John Clegg and Alistair Lock.
These new science fiction stories were to be co-written and co-produced by Richard Hatch, who passed away in 2017 before contributing his ideas, so the project is now dedicated to his memory.
Each story has become more than the sum of its parts, recorded by a cast who wanted to record together again, in the scènes à faire setting of a fleet in space.
Written, directed and produced by Daniel Earnshaw, the new recordings for this one-off production were made in 2018 and 2019.
A behind-the-scenes video can be seen here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=SvcfHDxugNo
SPACE MUTINY: Tensions run high as a vote on the direction of the fleet approaches, but control has been seized in a mutiny by someone who has their own agenda…
(Space Mutiny is a remake of the 1988 B-Movie of the same name - used with permission.)
FAIL SAFE: When an unknown force pulls the stricken fleet off course, an improvised mission sets off to find the source and the risk is greater than anyone could have thought…
QUARANTINE WORLD: On a world that should never be visited, time and space are being manipulated and a crash-landed cadet meets someone who just shouldn’t be there…
PARADISE VOID: On the eve of the vote to decide the fleet’s fate, a signal from outside the fleet might decide the outcome unless the truth can be found…
Available on CD and Download:
Amazon 4 CD: https://geni.us/SOAFF
Amazon Digital: https://geni.us/SOAFFa
iTunes:
Space Mutiny: https://geni.us/SpaceMutiny
Fail Safe: https://geni.us/FailSafe
Quarantine World: https://geni.us/QuarantineWorld
Paradise Void: https://geni.us/ParadiseVoid
A book of the scripts is available (Graphic Novel sized) from Amazon Print-on-Demand (https://geni.us/SOAFFpod) and also on Kindle (https://geni.us/SOAFFk).
Press inquiries (North America):
Billy James
Glass Onyon PR
828-350-8158
email us here