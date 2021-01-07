MARCUS DANTUS, THE DYNAMIC CEO OF STARTUP MEXICO AND SHARK ON SHARK TANK MEXICO, ZOOM INTERVIEWED BY DOTCOM MAGAZINE DotCom Magazine Zoom Entrepreneur Spotlight Series DotCom Magazine Zoom Interview Series

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 / EINPresswire.com / -- MARCUS DANTUS , THE DYNAMIC CEO OF STARTUP MEXICO AND SHARK ON SHARK TANK MEXICO, INTERVIEWED ON THE DOTCOM MAGAZINE ZOOM ENTREPRENEUR SPOTLIGHT SHOWMarcus Dantus Interviewed by DotCom Magazine for The Entrepreneur Spotlight Video Interview Series. A DotCom Magazine Exclusive Interview.Marcus Dantus, CEO of Startup Mexico, Managing Partner at Dux Capital, and Shark on Shark Tank Mexico has been interviewed by DotCom Magazine as part of the online magazine’s Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Series.Marcus Dantus, CEO of Startup Mexico, joins other leading CEO’s. Founders, and thought leaders that have participated in this informative video interview series. In the interview. Marcus Dantus discusses new initiatives at Startup Mexico, what makes the company different than its competitors, and shares thoughts on leadership and entrepreneurship. Marcus Dantus joins other leaders building strong and compelling companies who have been invited to participate on the video series. Andy Jacob , CEO of DotCom Magazine says, “The interview with Marcus Dantus was remarkably impressive and informative. Anyone, especially CEO’s and Founders, can learn from his leadership position in the startup and venture capital space. Also, having a shark from Shark Tank Mexico on the show was a great experience for our team. Marcus Dantus is a very impressive force in the field, and we were extremely fortunate to have spent some time learning more about how Startup Mexico has become a leader in the startup investment space and how Dux Capital has been able to help so many companies. An amazing interview!”DotCom Magazine is a leading news platform providing fascinating interviews with news makers, thought leaders, and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine is the leader in putting people with insatiable entrepreneurial spirit at the forefront of every story it publishes. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Interview Video Series looks at business through the lens of a successful entrepreneur’s mindset. The Entrepreneur Spotlight Series has included many high-profile leaders, including Inc 5000 founders, Ted Talk presenters, ABC Shark Tank participants, Forbes Council members, venture backed visionaries, and many other wonderful thought leaders and entrepreneurs. DotCom Magazine covers real entrepreneur stories and real founders and CEO’s making a difference. Regardless of who the entrepreneur is, where they live, or what they are doing, if it is interesting and newsworthy, DotCom Magazine covers it. In selecting entrepreneurs for this important series, we consider the newsworthiness of the story and what our readers want to learn about. If something is important to our readers, it is important to DotCom Magazine. The people at DotCom Magazine believe in including a diverse range of entrepreneur voices in our reporting, actively pursuing diversity in our entrepreneurs, and listening to our readers and viewers to make sure we are as open and responsive as possible.PRESS CONTACT: ANDY “JAKE” JACOB, EDITOR IN CHIEF, DOTCOM MAGAZINEEmail: Andy@DotComMagazine.comPhone: 602-909-9890Further Information: http://www.DotComMagazine.com

