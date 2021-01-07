Centennial Bowl Evening Ramp Closures January 7-11 in Northwest Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS, NEV. – The Nevada Department of Transportation (NDOT) announces the following nighttime ramp closures at the “Centennial Bowl” interchange where U.S. Highway 95 meets the 215 Beltway in northwest Las Vegas.

Thursday Night – Friday Morning (January 7-8) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 onramp to the eastbound 215 Beltway will be closed from 9 p.m., January 7, until 5 a.m., January 8, in northwest Las Vegas. • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive will be closed from 9 p.m., January 7, until 5 a.m., January 8, in northwest Las Vegas.

Sunday Night – Monday Morning (January 10-11) • The northbound U.S. Highway 95 offramp to Buffalo Drive will be closed from 9 p.m., January 10, until 5 a.m., January 11, in northwest Las Vegas. • The westbound 215 Beltway onramp to southbound U.S. Highway 95 will be closed from 9 p.m., January 10, until 5 a.m., January 11, in northwest Las Vegas.

The temporary closures are needed for lane shifts related to roadwork. Motorists should use caution while travelling through the work zone, heed construction signage, and take alternate detour routes, if possible. NDOT works with Waze to inform the public about planned highway restrictions, but unscheduled construction changes, closures and restrictions are possible due to weather or other factors. For the latest state highway conditions, visit nvroads.com or call 511 before driving.