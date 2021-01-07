Mega Millions Jackpot Increases to $510 Million!

Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nearly $1 Billion Combined Mega Millions® and Powerball® Jackpots

JACKSON, MISS. – The Mega Millions jackpot for Friday, January 8, just jumped from an estimated annuity jackpot of $490 million to $510 million! The new cash value is now estimated at $377.4 million.

Mega Millions and Powerball have combined jackpots of nearly $1 billion for this weekend’s drawings. This is the highest the combined jackpots have been since October 2018.

One lucky Mississippi Lottery player won $50,000 from Wednesday’s Powerball drawing. Check your tickets and #havefunyall!

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation (MLC) was created in 2018 by the Alyce G. Clarke Mississippi Lottery Law, Senate Bill 2001. The MLC is a legislatively created corporation. Visit us online at www.mslotteryhome.com.

