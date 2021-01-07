Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Two cow elk shot and left to waste on Magpie Grade off Reubens-Gifford Rd.

On the morning of Monday, January 4, 2021, two cow elk were discovered shot and left to waste in a field near mile marker 7 on the Reubens-Gifford Rd (Magpie Grade).

The elk were part of a small herd that had been seen in the area recently and one was pregnant with a calf due this spring. No edible meat was removed from either cow and they were not able to be salvaged.

It appears the animals were shot from the road on the night of Sunday, January 3 or early morning hours of January 4.

Idaho Fish and Game is asking anyone with information to please contact SCO Erin Landers at 208-792-7807, the Citizens Against Poaching hotline at 1-888-632-5999 or the Regional Fish and Game office at 208-799-5010. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a sizeable monetary reward.

