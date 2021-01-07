Police Task Force Dismantles Shore Drug Trafficking Organization

January 7, 2021

(CENTREVILLE, MD) – A combined law enforcement investigation has led to the arrests of six people alleged to be part of a significant drug trafficking organization on the upper Eastern Shore.

The investigation, initiated by the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, looked into information concerning the operation of a drug trafficking organization believed to be distributing large amounts of opioid pills and cocaine in the county. The task force requested and received assistance from the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit during the summer and fall of 2020. Multiple law enforcement agencies ultimately provided assistance with the investigation.

The ensuing investigation confirmed that an organization believed to be headed by Terrance D. Brooks Jr., was involved in the daily distribution of both powder and crack cocaine and illegal opioid prescription pills in Kent and Queen Anne’s counties. Evidence was developed that enabled investigators to obtain 12 search warrants for four residences, five vehicles and two individuals. The homes searched were located in Millington and Chestertown. (Two of the search warrants were served at the same address.)

Police recovered suspected powder cocaine, oxycodone, adderall and alprazolam pills, and suboxone strips. An assault pistol, a shotgun and two handguns were also recovered. Police took custody of four vehicles and more than $17,000 in cash believed to be connected to the drug operation.

“Just another example of joint law enforcement teamwork and our commitment to keep our community safe and free of these illegal drugs,” Queen Anne’s County Sheriff Gary Hofmann said. “As I have often said, if you are dealing drugs it’s only a matter of time before we hunt you down and arrest those responsible for killing our community. If you have a substance abuse issue we will help you but we will not tolerate drug sales in and around our community!”

“On behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office, we would like to convey our great appreciation of law enforcement’s efforts in this investigation,” Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney Lance Richardson said. “The Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force has worked tirelessly and steadily in their fight against drug dealers. Our community is overwrought by those who are willing to make a buck by exploiting those who suffer drug addiction. But we will not stop in our fight against them.”

“The relentless commitment of dedicated state troopers, deputies, police officers and prosecutors working together has once again resulted in the successful dismantling of a criminal enterprise negatively impacting the lives and safety of Eastern Shore citizens,” Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III said. “I commend the initiative, courage and perseverance of each member of the task force and the others who assisted with this investigation. I am committed to continuing this type of teamwork as we work together to make Maryland safer.”

The following people were arrested during the investigation:

Terrance D. Brooks Jr, 41, of Millington, Md., arrested November 17, 2020

Charged with:

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute (four counts) Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute Possession of drug paraphernalia (five counts) Firearm use during felony crime Illegal possession of a regulated firearm by person prohibited (two counts) Illegal possession of stolen regulated firearm Firearm use in a drug trafficking crime Reckless endangerment Neglect of a minor

Disposition: Held without bond.

Terrance D. Brooks Sr., 64, of Millington, Md., arrested December 2, 2020

Charged with:

Possession of an illegal assault weapon

Disposition: Brooks Sr., was charged on a criminal summons and released on his signature.

Aaron A. Garnett, 49, of Chestertown, Md., arrested December 14, 2020

Charged with:

Possession of cocaine with the intent to distribute Possession of cocaine (two counts) Possession of paraphernalia Maintaining a common nuisance Possession of controlled dangerous substance packaging materials

Disposition: Released on personal recognizance.

Carrie H. Harris, 40, of Chestertown, Md., arrested December 18, 2020

Charged with:

Possession of cocaine Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute Conspiracy to possess oxycodone with the intent to distribute Possession of oxycodone Conspiracy to possess oxycodone

Disposition: Released on personal recognizance.

Michael Bragg, 54, of Elkton, Md., arrested December 22, 2020

Charged with:

Conspiracy to distribute oxycodone Conspiracy to possess oxycodone with the intent to distribute Distribution of oxycodone Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute

Disposition: Held without bond.

Joanne Bragg, 75, of Elkton, Md., arrested December 22, 2020

Charged with the following:

Conspiracy to distribute oxycodone Conspiracy to possess oxycodone with the intent to distribute Distribution of oxycodone Possession of oxycodone with the intent to distribute

Disposition: Released on $2,500 bail.

The Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force is comprised of members of the Maryland State Police, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, and the Queen Anne’s County State’s Attorney’s Office. It is also supported by the Centreville Police Department and the Maryland Natural Resources Police.

The search warrants were served by members of the Queen Anne’s County Drug Task Force, assisted by the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, the Caroline County Drug Task Force, the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit North, investigators from the State Police CED Upper Shore, troopers from the Centreville Barrack, deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police, as well as members of their tactical unit, officers assigned to the Queen Anne’s County Animal Control and the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Tactical Team and CID investigators.

The task force received valuable assistance during this investigation from the Maryland State Police Heroin Investigative Unit, the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Tactical Team and CID units, the Delaware State Police, Homeland Security Investigations, the Kent County Narcotics Task Force, the Talbot County Narcotics Task Force, the Caroline County Drug Task Force, the Maryland State Police Gun Enforcement Unit North, investigators from State Police CED Upper Shore, troopers from the Centreville Barrack, deputies from the Queen Anne’s County Sheriff’s Office, officers from the Maryland Natural Resources Police and members of the Maryland Natural Resources Police tactical unit.

The investigation is continuing. Additional arrests are pending.