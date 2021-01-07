Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 731 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,524 in the last 365 days.

Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide In Worcester County

Maryland State Police News Release

(POCOMOKE, MD) –  Maryland State Police are investigating the murder of a woman found on Wednesday in Worcester County.

The deceased has been identified as Lesa Renee White, 48, of Atlantic, Virginia. Investigators discovered her on Wednesday night in a residence in the 1400 block of Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City, Maryland. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were asked to assume the investigation.

Family members reported White missing to the Pocomoke Police Department on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. According to a preliminary investigation, she was last seen earlier that day in Pocomoke City, Maryland. Her body is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Investigators are attempting to identify suspects and are following leads in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide In Worcester County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.