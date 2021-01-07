Maryland State Police Investigating Homicide In Worcester County

January 7, 2021

(POCOMOKE, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating the murder of a woman found on Wednesday in Worcester County.

The deceased has been identified as Lesa Renee White, 48, of Atlantic, Virginia. Investigators discovered her on Wednesday night in a residence in the 1400 block of Snow Hill Lane in Pocomoke City, Maryland. Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators were asked to assume the investigation.

Family members reported White missing to the Pocomoke Police Department on Monday, Jan. 4, 2021. According to a preliminary investigation, she was last seen earlier that day in Pocomoke City, Maryland. Her body is being taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Investigators are attempting to identify suspects and are following leads in this case.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to contact Maryland State Police at 202-510-2847.

The case remains under investigation.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov