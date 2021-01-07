Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 735 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,509 in the last 365 days.

Construction Begins on New I-35 Ramps in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS – The Texas Department of Transportation started construction this week on the I-35 from Loop 82 to River Ridge Parkway project in Hays County. This project constructs new northbound I-35 ramps to reduce backups on the mainlanes and frontage road. 

“The City of San Marcos is experiencing extraordinary population growth and it is expected to continue for the next decade, resulting in more drivers and increased congestion,” said TxDOT Austin District Engineer Tucker Ferguson. “The I-35 from Loop 82 to River Ridge Parkway project will address bottlenecks created by the increase in traffic and enhance safety.”

This project relocates the existing northbound I-35 entrance ramp, south of River Ridge Parkway, constructs a new northbound I-35 exit ramp north of Loop 82 and reconstructs the northbound I-35 frontage road. 

Construction is expected to be complete by mid-2022, weather permitting.

This $14 million project is funded by the Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization and TxDOT. The contractor for the project is Hunter Industries, Ltd.

This is the 19th project under the Mobility35 Program, which is a regionwide effort to improve mobility and safety along I-35 in Williamson, Travis and Hays counties. Since 2011, TxDOT and other regional partners have been working on a plan to improve mobility and safety along the I-35 corridor.

For more information on this project and others under construction, visit My35 Construction

You just read:

Construction Begins on New I-35 Ramps in San Marcos

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.