Greenpenny a Presenting Sponsor of 2021 RENEWABLE ENERGY SUMMIT

Greenpenny is a virtual carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. RENEW Wisconsin's Energy Summit is January 12 - 14, 2021

RENEW Wisconsin’s 10th Annual Renewable Energy Summit will be hosted virtually from Tuesday, January 12th through Thursday, January 14th.

The Summit is a great place to exchange ideas, learn from others, and share how greenpenny is willing to do our part to create a more sustainable tomorrow.” — Jason MacDuff, Vice President

WI, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Decorah, Iowa and Madison, Wisconsin – Greenpenny will be a presenting sponsor at RENEW Wisconsin’s 10th Annual Renewable Energy Summit. The Conference will be hosted virtually next week from Tuesday, January 12th through Thursday, January 14th. “Building the Clean Energy Mosaic,” will highlight the diversity of technologies, people, and scale needed to shape our clean energy future.

The Summit will bring together renewable energy industry professionals, policymakers, utility leaders, government officials, students, and advocates to celebrate 2020 accomplishments and discuss the pieces and players needed to continue advancing renewable energy.

More than 50 expert speakers will discuss Wisconsin’s renewable energy success and opportunities, and how diversity and collaboration can accelerate the transition to 100 percent clean energy.

Greenpenny V.P. Jason MacDuff will kick-off Wednesday's programming.

"The Summit is a great place to exchange ideas, learn from others and share how greenpenny is willing to do our part to create a more sustainable tomorrow,” said MacDuff. “In addition to financing solar systems to power homes, businesses, non-profits and farms in the Midwest, Greenpenny wants to be a catalyst for positive change by helping people use their money as their voice for fiscal and environmental advocacy.”

Other programming will include panels, breakouts, 101 sessions, and engaging Industry Conversations. Attendees can register for one day, all three, or opt to only attend the lunchtime 101 Sessions. Learn more and register at renewwisconsin.org/renewable-energy-summit

About greenpenny

Greenpenny is a virtual and carbon-neutral bank dedicated to financing a sustainable tomorrow. Greenpenny, powered by Decorah Bank & Trust Co. in NE Iowa, is employee-owned and has a decades-long commitment to positive environmental practices. Visit greenpenny online at www.greenpenny.com or by calling 888-GPENNY0. Member FDIC.

Greenpenny Key-Points

• Proudly comes from a community with over ten-times our state’s per capita solar average, with one of the highest adoption rates in the nation.

• Residential and commercial solar financing is available in Iowa, Illinois, Minnesota, and Wisconsin.

• Deposit services are FDIC Insured and available for people across the nation. Money deposited in greenpenny is secure, earns interest, and is only used to finance renewable energy projects – no fossil fuels.

• In the last five years our Bank has financed over 100 commercial and residential solar loan projects. And we would like to do a lot more!

Media Inquiries - Katrina Brickley, Digital Communications Director, AVP, Katrina@greenpenny.com, 563-387-6767.