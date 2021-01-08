ENTERTAINMENT ARTS RESEARCH, INC. (OTC PINK: EARI) PROVIDES SHAREHOLDER UPDATE AND ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF MANAGEMENT
Entertainment Arts Research, Inc. (OTC Pink: EARI) announces the completion of the reverse takeover by Betta4u Brands Inc.
Entertainment Arts Research Inc. (OTCMKTS:EARI)
EARI sees great potential in the coming years with the potential of the US and Global Economy in the beverage, CBD and entertainment industries.”ATLANTA, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES, January 8, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EARI is pleased to announce the appointment of Bernard Rubin as President, effective January 1, 2021. These changes were made to allow Mr Saulter to focus entirely on building EARI’s flagship VR applications which include Virtual Universe, VRniCity Educational System and VRniCity DOD Military Training System.
Mr Rubin will act as the senior operating officer for the company and will be responsible for all aspects of the company’s performance. He has acquired 25 years of experience building profitable companies and brands in the global consumer packaged goods industry. “The focus and strategy going forward in the coming weeks will be to bring the status of the company current with OTC Markets, and begin to reveal existing contracts and revenues as well as the strategy for growing the business model exponentially with planned acquisitions” stated Bernard Rubin.
Statement from Management “EARI sees great potential in the coming years with the potential of the US and Global Economy in the beverage, CBD and entertainment industries. The business plan is simple, growth by acquisition, partnership and joint ventures, to develop, grow and support our brands. New brands, opportunities and products are born every day and EARI as a group, will identify, acquire, develop and work on delivering these profitably”.
EARI has started compiling the initial information to OTC Markets needed to become current and management expects that such milestones will be completed in the coming months. Management plans to start releasing frequent updates as and when significant milestones are achieved.
Entertainment Arts and Research Inc.
info@earigroup.com
About Betta4U Brands:
Betta4U Brands Inc. is a Delaware corporation managing and acquiring a growing portfolio of world-class consumer brands predominantly in the beverage market.
Bernard Rubin
ir@betta4ubrands.com
This news release includes forward-looking statements. While these statements are made to convey to the public the company's progress, business opportunities and growth prospects, readers are cautioned that such forward-looking statements represent management's opinion. Whereas management believes such representations to be true and accurate based on information and data available to the company at this time, actual results may differ materially from those described. The Company's operations and business prospects are always subject to risk and uncertainties. Important factors that may cause actual results to differ are and will be set forth in the company's periodic filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.
Entertainment Arts Research Inc.
+1 980-999-0270
email us here