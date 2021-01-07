Akki's Cupcakery Launches new flavors of Keto Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio
Akki's Cupcakery - Organic Bakery San Antonio for Vegan, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio
For our Keto lovers, we had added mouth-watering recipes for our cakes and cupcakes - Mintylicious, Black Forest, Tiramasu, Pineapple, Pistocilios etc.
We got a great demand for Keto based cakes and cupcakes, so I decided to create new recipes for our customers that is both keto-friendly and tastes like heaven.”SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akki's Cupcakery and Tea has launched a full menu of Keto cakes and cupcakes to start the new year 2021.
— Akeila (Akki) Tejwani
"We got a great demand for Keto based cakes and cupcakes, so I decided to create new recipes for our customers that is both keto-friendly and tastes like heaven." says Akeila(Akki) Tejwani
The flavors that have been added to the KETO menu are:
1) Chocolate Truffle Cake
2) Pineapple Cupcakes
3) Tiramasu Cupcakes and Cake
4) Lemon Cupcakes
5) Pistalicious Cupcakes
6) Marble Cake
7) Strawberry Cupcakes and Cake
8) Vanilla Cupcakes and Cake
9) Black Forest Cake
10) Chocolate Cake
ABOUT AKKI's CUPCAKERY & TEA
Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!
I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.
EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!
I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.
This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 210-201-5669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn