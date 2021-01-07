Akki's Cupcakery Launches new flavors of Keto Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio

Akki's Cupcakery - Organic Bakery San Antonio for Vegan, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio

Akeila Tejwani donated to SJRC in San Antonio in 2020

Akki's Cupcakery - Organic Bakery San Antonio for Vegan, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio

Akki's Cupcakery - Organic Bakery San Antonio for Vegan, Paleo, Keto and Gluten-Free Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio

Mostly Organic Ingredients in our Cakes and Cupcakes

Black Forest Cake

For our Keto lovers, we had added mouth-watering recipes for our cakes and cupcakes - Mintylicious, Black Forest, Tiramasu, Pineapple, Pistocilios etc.

We got a great demand for Keto based cakes and cupcakes, so I decided to create new recipes for our customers that is both keto-friendly and tastes like heaven.”
— Akeila (Akki) Tejwani
SAN ANTONIO, TX, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Akki's Cupcakery and Tea has launched a full menu of Keto cakes and cupcakes to start the new year 2021.

"We got a great demand for Keto based cakes and cupcakes, so I decided to create new recipes for our customers that is both keto-friendly and tastes like heaven." says Akeila(Akki) Tejwani

The flavors that have been added to the KETO menu are:

1) Chocolate Truffle Cake

2) Pineapple Cupcakes

3) Tiramasu Cupcakes and Cake

4) Lemon Cupcakes

5) Pistalicious Cupcakes

6) Marble Cake

7) Strawberry Cupcakes and Cake

8) Vanilla Cupcakes and Cake

9) Black Forest Cake

10) Chocolate Cake

ABOUT AKKI's CUPCAKERY & TEA

Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Junior at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas, and Working with Kids!

I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids’ charities in San Antonio.

EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU!

I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness.

This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfil my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!!

Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 210-201-5669
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn

You just read:

Akki's Cupcakery Launches new flavors of Keto Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio

Distribution channels: Beauty & Hair Care, Business & Economy, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Akeila Tejwani
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
+1 210-201-5669
Company/Organization
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea
16131 SALTO DEL AGUA
SAN ANTONIO, Texas, 78255
United States
+1 210-201-5669
Visit Website
Visit Newsroom
About

Hi, I am Akeila Tejwani, a Sophomore student at Brandeis High School. I am very passionate about Cupcakes, Teas and Working with Kids! I came up with this idea of using organic ingredients for all my recipes and donating 50% of the proceeds to kids charities in San Antonio. EVERYTHING IS MADE FRESH TO ORDER! We do not make dozens of cupcakes every day so whatever you order is made fresh ONLY FOR YOU! I wanted to come up with healthy and vegan options for kids to enjoy the baking savories. Lots of kids are not able to enjoy all the baked food due to an unhealthy amount of calories found in baked products at grocery stores. Also, the ingredients used by them are not healthy for the overall health and fitness. This way it will help the community in San Antonio and also fulfill my desire to be a health-conscious baker. Join me in this fun-filled journey for you and your kids that will help them enjoy the cupcakes and become a Healthier Happier YOU!! DONATE TO CHARITIES: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-kids-charities/ BUY GIFT CARDS: https://akkiscupcakery.com/buy-gift-cards/ SUPPORT OUR CUPCAKERY: https://akkiscupcakery.com/asp-products/donate-to-akkis-cupcakery-tea/

Akki's Cupcakery and Tea

More From This Author
Akki's Cupcakery Launches new flavors of Keto Cakes and Cupcakes in San Antonio
Akki's Cupcakery & Tea donates more than $3,000 to charities in the first year of operations
Akki’s Cupcakery & Tea Launches Mobile App for iOS App Store & Google Play Store
View All Stories From This Author