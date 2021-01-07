EB5 Affiliate Network Announces A New Free EB-5 Job Creation Calculator
SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- EB5 Affiliate Network (EB5AN), a leading EB-5 service provider, has launched a redesigned interactive EB-5 job creation calculator, setting a new standard in EB-5 job creation determination for EB-5 visa investment projects across the United States. One of the most important innovations of EB5AN’s free EB-5 job creation calculator is the ability to instantly view an EB-5 project’s job creation. The EB-5 job creation calculator also indicates whether a project site is eligible for sponsorship through a USCIS-approved EB5AN regional center.
To meet USCIS requirements and be approved for a green card, EB-5 investors must include a formal EB-5 job creation report as part of their Form I-526 petition. This report must be based on verifiable third-party data and must clearly show proper use of a methodology accepted by USCIS. EB5AN’s EB-5 job creation calculator allows users to calculate the anticipated EB-5 job creation for their project, in order to help them determine approximately how much EB-5 capital investment their project can support given the estimated job creation.
To determine the EB-5 eligible job creation for a project, EB5AN’s job creation calculator uses RIMS II multipliers issued by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The RIMS II job creation method is the most widely used job creation methodology in the EB-5 industry.
RIMS II is based on an accounting framework called an I-O table. For each industry, an I-O table shows the industrial distribution of inputs purchased and outputs sold. A typical I-O table in RIMS II is derived mainly from two data sources: BEA’s national I-O table, which shows the input and output structure of nearly 500 U.S. industries, and BEA’s regional economic accounts, which are used to adjust the national I-O table to show a region’s industrial structure and trading patterns.
Using RIMS II for impact analysis has several advantages. RIMS II multipliers can be estimated for any region composed of one or more counties and for any industry, or group of industries, in the national I-O table. The accessibility of the main data sources for RIMS II keeps the cost of estimating regional multipliers relatively low. Empirical tests show that estimates based on relatively expensive surveys and RIMS II-based estimates are similar in magnitude.
Map users select their project’s industry, and then enter cost and revenue estimates. For example, for a hotel project, the user would enter estimated construction costs, soft costs, and stabilized accommodation revenue to determine the estimated EB-5 eligible job creation.
Additionally, EB5AN’s new EB-5 job creation calculator automatically shows whether a project site falls within the geographic coverage area of one of EB5AN’s 14 USCIS approved regional centers and is thus eligible for immediate project sponsorship. In 2019, approximately 95% of all EB-5 visa projects were sponsored by an EB-5 regional center. Regional center sponsorship holds numerous benefits, including reduced immigration risk and favorable job calculation treatment.
EB5AN’s new EB-5 job creation calculator is free to use and available at EB5AffiliateNetwork.com.
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, highlighted the time and cost savings offered by the company’s new EB-5 job creation calculator: “Job creation through foreign investment is the backbone of the EB-5 program. Anyone who intends to seek EB-5 investment capital must know whether their project will generate the required 10 full-time jobs per investor. Likewise, when submitting their I-526 petitions, EB-5 investors need to demonstrate to USCIS that their investments will generate the number of jobs required for them to qualify for green cards. Our job creation calculator simplifies job creation estimates for EB-5 projects located anywhere within the United States through an industry-accepted RIMS II calculation method. Because the calculator is free to use, EB-5 investors and project sponsors can save significantly on professional fees.”
About EB5 Affiliate Network, LLC: EB5AN is a leading national EB-5 consulting firm and one of the largest regional center operators in the United States. EB5AN owns and operates 14 regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN specializes in providing turnkey EB-5 documentation and regional center sponsorship solutions to project developers seeking EB-5 capital for their own projects. The firm is led by an international team from a diverse set of institutional backgrounds in law, finance, management consulting, private equity, and real estate.
Jeremy Shackle
To meet USCIS requirements and be approved for a green card, EB-5 investors must include a formal EB-5 job creation report as part of their Form I-526 petition. This report must be based on verifiable third-party data and must clearly show proper use of a methodology accepted by USCIS. EB5AN’s EB-5 job creation calculator allows users to calculate the anticipated EB-5 job creation for their project, in order to help them determine approximately how much EB-5 capital investment their project can support given the estimated job creation.
To determine the EB-5 eligible job creation for a project, EB5AN’s job creation calculator uses RIMS II multipliers issued by the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA). The RIMS II job creation method is the most widely used job creation methodology in the EB-5 industry.
RIMS II is based on an accounting framework called an I-O table. For each industry, an I-O table shows the industrial distribution of inputs purchased and outputs sold. A typical I-O table in RIMS II is derived mainly from two data sources: BEA’s national I-O table, which shows the input and output structure of nearly 500 U.S. industries, and BEA’s regional economic accounts, which are used to adjust the national I-O table to show a region’s industrial structure and trading patterns.
Using RIMS II for impact analysis has several advantages. RIMS II multipliers can be estimated for any region composed of one or more counties and for any industry, or group of industries, in the national I-O table. The accessibility of the main data sources for RIMS II keeps the cost of estimating regional multipliers relatively low. Empirical tests show that estimates based on relatively expensive surveys and RIMS II-based estimates are similar in magnitude.
Map users select their project’s industry, and then enter cost and revenue estimates. For example, for a hotel project, the user would enter estimated construction costs, soft costs, and stabilized accommodation revenue to determine the estimated EB-5 eligible job creation.
Additionally, EB5AN’s new EB-5 job creation calculator automatically shows whether a project site falls within the geographic coverage area of one of EB5AN’s 14 USCIS approved regional centers and is thus eligible for immediate project sponsorship. In 2019, approximately 95% of all EB-5 visa projects were sponsored by an EB-5 regional center. Regional center sponsorship holds numerous benefits, including reduced immigration risk and favorable job calculation treatment.
EB5AN’s new EB-5 job creation calculator is free to use and available at EB5AffiliateNetwork.com.
Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN, highlighted the time and cost savings offered by the company’s new EB-5 job creation calculator: “Job creation through foreign investment is the backbone of the EB-5 program. Anyone who intends to seek EB-5 investment capital must know whether their project will generate the required 10 full-time jobs per investor. Likewise, when submitting their I-526 petitions, EB-5 investors need to demonstrate to USCIS that their investments will generate the number of jobs required for them to qualify for green cards. Our job creation calculator simplifies job creation estimates for EB-5 projects located anywhere within the United States through an industry-accepted RIMS II calculation method. Because the calculator is free to use, EB-5 investors and project sponsors can save significantly on professional fees.”
About EB5 Affiliate Network, LLC: EB5AN is a leading national EB-5 consulting firm and one of the largest regional center operators in the United States. EB5AN owns and operates 14 regional centers covering more than 20 states. EB5AN specializes in providing turnkey EB-5 documentation and regional center sponsorship solutions to project developers seeking EB-5 capital for their own projects. The firm is led by an international team from a diverse set of institutional backgrounds in law, finance, management consulting, private equity, and real estate.
Jeremy Shackle
EB5AN
+1 800-288-9138
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn