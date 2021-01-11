Toggl Hire Launches Next Generation Skills Tests

An industry leader in helping employers find the best candidates to hire has developed a new, breakthrough skills tests.

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a recent study, 85 percent of job applicants embellish on their resume. Thanks to the launch of a next-generation skills test developed by Toggl; employers can now hire the best available candidates.

"Our smart skills tests can help you screen thousands of candidates instantly, guarantee quality candidates, and hire with ease and confidence," said Alari Aho, CEO, and co-founder of Toggl Hire.

Aho explained that its next-generation skills test sorts candidates by test score.

"You can watch the best rise to the top, instantly," Aho said, before adding, "Anyone can embellish a resume. But skills test results speak for themselves."

The skills test, according to Aho, is designed for subject experts and non-experts alike and noted that there is no need for external recruiters.

"It literally couldn't be simpler," Aho stressed. "Share your skills test. No two candidates will get the same test, but they're all the same difficulty."

Here's how it works: Users select a job role, generate a test, share on job boards, receive feedback and analytics, and candidate experience.

As to how customers rate Toggl's skills test, Dunja, vice president of marketing at Sked Social, highly recommends it.

"In just a day, we had over 75 candidates, and three of those were already marked as 'potential hires.' It's a great feeling knowing I didn't have to go through 70 plus resumes to find the best candidates."

For more information, please visit https://www.toggl.com/hire/about and https://www.toggl.com/blog/hire.

About Toggl Hire

Toggl Hire paves the way employers to attract, evaluate, and shortlist candidates in record time with its next-generation skills tests.

Contact Details:

Alari Aho

CEO & co-founder