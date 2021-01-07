Multi-Family Real Estate Investment Opportunity in Culpeper, VA Set for Auction by Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
All the important and cumbersome legwork is complete, and this wonderful project is awaiting a new owner to take it across the finish line.”FREDERICKSBURG, VA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., (www.nichollsauction.com) announces the auction of a highly desirable multi-family real estate investment opportunity only steps from Main Street in downtown Culpeper, VA, on Wednesday, January 20 at 2:30 pm according to John Nicholls, president of the company.
— John Nicholls
“Located on approximately 1/4 of a block and consisting of two homes and the "Oakview Condos" project, this is an amazing opportunity to purchase property with lots of potential” said Nicholls. “All the important and cumbersome legwork is complete, and this wonderful project is awaiting a new owner to take it across the finish line.”
“The property includes 2 existing 2 bedroom 1 bath incoming producing homes and the ready to complete “Oakview Condo” project that has been approved for two 3 unit condos (6 condos total),” said Tony Wilson, Nicholls Auction Marketing Group auction coordinator.
The homes' features include the following:
• 2 story, 800± sq. ft. with living rooms and eat-in kitchens.
• Heated with gas (heat pumps) and cooled with central air
• Serviced by public utilities.
• Income producing ($850 month to month leases)
The “Oakview Condo” project notable features include the following:
• Completed site work for one 3 unit condo.
• Water and sewer taps in place all 6 condos.
• Footers, basement and basement wall poured for one 3 unit condo
• Plumbing roughed in for one 3 unit condo.
• Potential for an additional 3 unit condo with demolition of the 2 existing homes
• Visit the auction’s webpage at www.nichollsauction.com to view permits, site plans and conceptual renderings with elevations.
The property is conveniently on Oak View Street only steps from Main Street and all of Culpeper’s great restaurants and commerce noted Wilson.
The real estate auction is open to the public. Brokers are reminded that pre-registration is required for compensation.
For more information, call Tony Wilson at 540/748-1359 or visit www.nichollsauction.com.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., with over 50 years of auction superiority and over 200 years of combined experience, has been synonymous with excellence and successfully marketing and selling thousands of properties.
About Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc.
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., is a professional accelerated marketing firm specializing in the promotion and sale of real estate via the auction method of marketing. Headquartered in Fredericksburg, VA, NAMG has been serving the needs of the Mid-Atlantic region since 1968. The Nicholls team comprises world and state champion auctioneers, an award winning marketing staff, and sales percentages unmatched in the industry. For more information about Nicholls Auction Marketing Group, Inc., visit www.nichollsauction.com or call 540-898-0971.
Tony Wilson
Nicholls Auction Marketing Group
+1 540-748-1359
info@nichollsauction.com