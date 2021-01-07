Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Attorney General Yost's Statement: Same Rules for Everybody

(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost issued the following statement this evening:

"The rule of law means the same rules for everybody. Those of us who called for prosecution of the people who stormed the federal courthouse in Portland must apply the same demand to those who stormed the Capitol today. The color of your skin or the slogan upon your banner must not change what is and is not acceptable. 

Let all of us in Ohio remain peaceful. Do not let a sense of injustice produce more injustice."    

MEDIA CONTACT: Steve Irwin: 614-728-5417

