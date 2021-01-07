New Virtually Yours Travel Show brings industry closer together
EINPresswire.com/ -- The beleaguered travel industry is joining forces globally via a new online travel show to provide travelers with free up-to-date information, special offers and tips from travel industry professionals.
With domestic and international travel in 2021 at a virtual standstill due to government quarantines imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the new online Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS) aims to provide travel-hungry consumers with up-to-date information on border openings, destination-specific entry requirements and relevant travel information for hotels and resorts, restaurants and sightseeing options.
Created in association with TravelMole, by its owner, Los Angeles-based travel technology and content provider OmniTourism in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the travel industry, the VYTS will launch on February 1st 2021 and act as a global online travel marketplace connecting travellers with travel agents, tour operators, destinations and suppliers.
There will be a year-round daily schedule of shows in the UK, the US and Asia with each show lasting three days. The shows will focus on all international and domestic destinations, as well as travel markets and niche segments including luxury, family and adventure travel. Attendees of the shows will gain insight into the most up-to-date travel information relating to Covid-19 direct from travel industry suppliers, the latest news from global destinations and travel suppliers, as well as special offers.
The aim of the VYTS is to inspire travelers to visit destinations around the globe online, from the comfort and safety of their own homes, and gain valuable insight from key travel suppliers to help them safely plan their vacations for 2021 and beyond.
Travelers who register to attend the daily shows for free will be able to talk to travel suppliers via online video calls, gain insights from regular expert panels and discussions and find a registered travel agent to help with all aspects of their future travel plans, via the Travel Agent Consumer Referral Program, which is free for travel agents to participate in. There will also be the chance to win a free trip during the daily shows.
The cost for suppliers wishing to participate in the VYTS marketplace will be £495 per show initially, which will include advance appoints and conduct online video meetups with the top travel trade and consumers, opportunity to generate consumer bookings, the ability to post regular announcements on their products, provide panel speakers and offer giveaways, as well as the chance to feature in a daily schedule of events and newsletter.
The VYTS will be a key component for Destination Management Organisations’ (DMO) travel industry and consumer marketing and engagement strategy. DMO play a key role in the VYTS as sponsors, sharing their up to date travel information and tips and being moderators of the Expert Panel and Networking sessions, along with their travel and tourism stakeholder exhibitors.
Participating travel providers and destinations are encouraged to follow the World Travel & Tourism Council’s global protocols on ‘safe travel’ which take into account the current guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The VYTS is led by Charlie Kao, chairman of OmniTourism, who has 25 years’ experience in travel content technology and distribution. Kao will be supported by a launch team of senior executives with years of experience in each market. In the UK, Wendy Hartley-Scarff, former Sales Excellence Director for Reed Travel Exhibitions, has been appointed as the Sales Development Director for VYTS. In Las Vegas, Sylvia Welsh, formerly with TravelNevada, joins as Head of International Sales. While in Singapore, Loraine Ann Celino, formerly with Terrapin, joins as Event Manager.
"The Virtually Yours Travel Show is a revolutionary marketplace to both consumers and the travel sellers, connecting them with each other, offering exclusive special offers and invaluable expert booking advice on one hand. On the other hand, it’s just an online travel shopping channel," said Kao.
"And with a daily schedule of shows across the UK, US and Asia markets, the virtual travel show means we can connect vacationers with more travel professionals than ever before, round the clock, 24/7."
Travelers looking to learn more about the new global travel marketplace should click on https://virtuallyyourstravel.com/ and sign up for free advance registration and for the chance to win trips.
A slide presentation about VYTS is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/10q8yw4ucFlPDYdNyY_k4EbP3yvBeOEfp/view?usp=sharing. For inquiries click one of the following Travel supplier Exhibitors or DMO and trade group Sponsors.
Travel Agents can register for free now to participate in the Free Travel Agent Consumer Referral Programme.
Geoff Ceasar
With domestic and international travel in 2021 at a virtual standstill due to government quarantines imposed to stop the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, the new online Virtually Yours Travel Show (VYTS) aims to provide travel-hungry consumers with up-to-date information on border openings, destination-specific entry requirements and relevant travel information for hotels and resorts, restaurants and sightseeing options.
Created in association with TravelMole, by its owner, Los Angeles-based travel technology and content provider OmniTourism in response to the Covid-19 pandemic and its impact on the travel industry, the VYTS will launch on February 1st 2021 and act as a global online travel marketplace connecting travellers with travel agents, tour operators, destinations and suppliers.
There will be a year-round daily schedule of shows in the UK, the US and Asia with each show lasting three days. The shows will focus on all international and domestic destinations, as well as travel markets and niche segments including luxury, family and adventure travel. Attendees of the shows will gain insight into the most up-to-date travel information relating to Covid-19 direct from travel industry suppliers, the latest news from global destinations and travel suppliers, as well as special offers.
The aim of the VYTS is to inspire travelers to visit destinations around the globe online, from the comfort and safety of their own homes, and gain valuable insight from key travel suppliers to help them safely plan their vacations for 2021 and beyond.
Travelers who register to attend the daily shows for free will be able to talk to travel suppliers via online video calls, gain insights from regular expert panels and discussions and find a registered travel agent to help with all aspects of their future travel plans, via the Travel Agent Consumer Referral Program, which is free for travel agents to participate in. There will also be the chance to win a free trip during the daily shows.
The cost for suppliers wishing to participate in the VYTS marketplace will be £495 per show initially, which will include advance appoints and conduct online video meetups with the top travel trade and consumers, opportunity to generate consumer bookings, the ability to post regular announcements on their products, provide panel speakers and offer giveaways, as well as the chance to feature in a daily schedule of events and newsletter.
The VYTS will be a key component for Destination Management Organisations’ (DMO) travel industry and consumer marketing and engagement strategy. DMO play a key role in the VYTS as sponsors, sharing their up to date travel information and tips and being moderators of the Expert Panel and Networking sessions, along with their travel and tourism stakeholder exhibitors.
Participating travel providers and destinations are encouraged to follow the World Travel & Tourism Council’s global protocols on ‘safe travel’ which take into account the current guidelines from the World Health Organisation and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The VYTS is led by Charlie Kao, chairman of OmniTourism, who has 25 years’ experience in travel content technology and distribution. Kao will be supported by a launch team of senior executives with years of experience in each market. In the UK, Wendy Hartley-Scarff, former Sales Excellence Director for Reed Travel Exhibitions, has been appointed as the Sales Development Director for VYTS. In Las Vegas, Sylvia Welsh, formerly with TravelNevada, joins as Head of International Sales. While in Singapore, Loraine Ann Celino, formerly with Terrapin, joins as Event Manager.
"The Virtually Yours Travel Show is a revolutionary marketplace to both consumers and the travel sellers, connecting them with each other, offering exclusive special offers and invaluable expert booking advice on one hand. On the other hand, it’s just an online travel shopping channel," said Kao.
"And with a daily schedule of shows across the UK, US and Asia markets, the virtual travel show means we can connect vacationers with more travel professionals than ever before, round the clock, 24/7."
Travelers looking to learn more about the new global travel marketplace should click on https://virtuallyyourstravel.com/ and sign up for free advance registration and for the chance to win trips.
A slide presentation about VYTS is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/10q8yw4ucFlPDYdNyY_k4EbP3yvBeOEfp/view?usp=sharing. For inquiries click one of the following Travel supplier Exhibitors or DMO and trade group Sponsors.
Travel Agents can register for free now to participate in the Free Travel Agent Consumer Referral Programme.
Geoff Ceasar
Virtually Yours Travel
press@virtuallyyourstravel.com