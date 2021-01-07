Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 595 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 202,567 in the last 365 days.

Sickworld Introduces New Single For Upcoming Project

Sickworld

Sickworld

Hot New Track Is Making Some Noise

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop artist Sickworld has dropped a new single as a preview to a larger music project. “You Lying” produced by Dj Pain 1 is a must-have track for music fans.

“You Lying” features raw and edgy lyrics by Sickworld. The lyrics are supported by the masterfully produced hip hop beats hot from the studio. The single is a lead up to a larger music project by Sickworld. The single also includes a “Making Of” music video for listeners to enjoy. The single is available on streaming platforms.

Sickworld is a prolific artist who as recorded over 70 songs. He has released an EP project titled “Sickworld,” and will follow up with a part two. Sickworld has opened up for many famous rap artists and has traveled the US performing his music.

To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Sickworld for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, can make contact via the information provided below.

For more music by Sickworld, please visit:
https://sickworldnow.com/


Links:

United Masters: https://unitedmasters.com/m/5f5bfff886f54843696a4545
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/215sick/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jaydub1762
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Yp2rbRx8hek

Sickworld
Sickworld
+1 800-983-1362
james38sanders@gmail.com

You just read:

Sickworld Introduces New Single For Upcoming Project

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Movie Industry, Music Industry, Social Media, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.