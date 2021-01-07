Sickworld Introduces New Single For Upcoming Project
Hot New Track Is Making Some NoisePHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hip hop artist Sickworld has dropped a new single as a preview to a larger music project. “You Lying” produced by Dj Pain 1 is a must-have track for music fans.
“You Lying” features raw and edgy lyrics by Sickworld. The lyrics are supported by the masterfully produced hip hop beats hot from the studio. The single is a lead up to a larger music project by Sickworld. The single also includes a “Making Of” music video for listeners to enjoy. The single is available on streaming platforms.
Sickworld is a prolific artist who as recorded over 70 songs. He has released an EP project titled “Sickworld,” and will follow up with a part two. Sickworld has opened up for many famous rap artists and has traveled the US performing his music.
To listen to more of his music, or for interested parties to reach out to Sickworld for an interview on their site, podcast, or radio show, can make contact via the information provided below.
For more music by Sickworld, please visit:
https://sickworldnow.com/
Links:
United Masters: https://unitedmasters.com/m/5f5bfff886f54843696a4545
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/215sick/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Jaydub1762
YouTube: https://youtu.be/Yp2rbRx8hek
