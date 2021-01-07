SCCG Management Logo Gamer Wager Logo

SCCG Management and Gamer Wager form Video Game Wagering Platform JV for the US iGaming and Casino Market.

LAS VEGAS, NV, USA, January 7, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Las Vegas, Nevada-based SCCG Management and Gamer Wager of Manchester, England, announced today that they have partnered in a US-facing joint venture. Its mission is to provide the Gamer Wager, Peer to Peer video game wagering platform, to the regulated USA iGaming and casino market.

Gamer Wager developed the first Peer to Peer video game wagering platform approved by the UK Gambling Commission. The platform has been successfully launched in both the Play and App Stores, respectively, for the UK. The platform allows like-minded gamers to connect and wager with one another in a licensed and compliant environment. With a diverse portfolio of P2P esports betting markets under development, including daily tournaments, they aim to become the go-to P2P video game wagering platform worldwide.

Mark Goddard, CEO of Gamer Wager, said of the joint venture, "We are pleased to be partnering with SCCG Management on this incredible venture. We have been developing and refining our wagering platform in the United Kingdom for the past five years. Now is the time to take our software to the ever-expanding US esports market. We aim to connect millions of passionate gamers, in regulated markets, from around the world."

Stephen Crystal, Founder of SCCG Management, said, "We have been interested in this platform and its capabilities for years, with our mutual teams, waiting for the right moment to bring it to the massive and growing, US regulated iGaming and Casino industry. Today is finally the day, and we couldn't be more excited."

ABOUT SCCG MANAGEMENT

SCCG specializes in investment in and developing worldwide brands, representation before governmental agencies for complex regulatory matters, intellectual property, and strategic business development within international, land-based casinos, internet gambling, gaming, esports, and entertainment markets.

ABOUT GAMER WAGER

Manchester, England based company, Gamer Wager, is the world's first fully licensed, peer to peer, video game betting platform.