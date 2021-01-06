Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Arrest Made in an Assault with Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Burglary One Offense: 2600 Block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Seventh District announce an arrest has been made in reference to an Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Burglary One offense that occurred on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, in the 2600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, Southeast.

 

At approximately 2:43 am, the suspect forcibly entered an occupied residence at the listed location. The suspect then brandished a knife and stabbed the victim. The suspect was apprehended by responding officers.

 

On Wednesday, January 6, 2021, 43 year-old Asia Perkins, of no fixed address, was arrested and charged with Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Knife) and Burglary One.

