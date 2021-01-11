Xicato Announces Unprecedented 10-Year Warranty on Lumen and Color
The quality benchmark family of XCA, XTM LED light sources and XIM light engines set another precedence and further support today’s circular economy
Xicato is not only the clear leader in quality lights, their commitment to their customers is unparalleled as exemplified by an outstanding lumen and color warranty that is unique in our industry.”LOS GATOS, CA, UNITED STATES, January 11, 2021 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Xicato, the leading provider of smart building wireless controls and highest quality LED light sources, today announced its ground breaking line of LEDs with Corrected Cold Phosphor Technology®; the XCA, XTM and the XIM intelligent light module, are now backed with the industry’s only 10-year warranty on lumen and color. Previously, Xicato offered a 5-year warranty on the XCA and XTM, and up to a 7-year warranty on the XIM. Widely recognized as the highest quality light sources for over a decade, XCA, XTM and XIM have set the standards for color rendering, color maintenance and reliability. The XIM, with its integrated driver, flicker-free dimming, and Bluetooth Mesh controls sets further precedence for reliability for a plug-and-play LED engine since the typical external LED driver is often the failure point in an installation long before the LED’s life span. Xicato’s extension of warranty is based on millions of these sources still in service around the world, as well as Company’s own extensive long-term testing over the past 10 years, all with relative color points that are virtually indistinguishable from a brand-new light even after more than a decade of use.
— Rob Verbeelen, Luxendi's General Manager
Xicato has also applied their expertise in creating standard setting light sources to the company’s premium flexible linear lights, the XFL, which are also backed by a 10-year warranty. Customers are now free to mix and match Xicato’s spot and flexible linear lights and be assured of uniform quality and reliability across their mixed installations for years to come.
“We welcome the news that Xicato will make a long-term commitment to the mortality, lumen output and colour consistency of their sources with this 10-year warranty,” said Ali Kay, Director, Head of Development at Stoane Lighting. “We design our light fittings to last. Using light sources also designed to last aligns well with this long-held core ethos. Stoane Lighting pledges 25-year support for its products and is active in encouraging circular approach to manufacturing: Design it to last, design it to be repaired, and design it to be upgraded -- ‘Re-New’ Not Replace! If we can do all that with fewer light source replacements, then the environmental impact of our products during their lifetime is even further reduced.”
“It is great to hear that Xicato has extended their XCA, XTM, XIM remote phosphor module warranty to 10 years including colour maintenance,” said James Morris Jones, International Sales Director at Lucent Lighting. “This is important in today’s circular economy world and we are happy to support and extend our fixtures with Xicato inside.”
“As the premier distributor for lighting in Europe and official distributor of Xicato modules and accessories for BeNeLux, France and DACH, we have enjoyed a long partnership with Xicato as both companies are passionate about quality lights and how it enhances our lives,” said Rob Verbeelen, Luxendi’s General Manager. “Xicato is not only the clear leader in quality lights, their commitment to their customers is unparalleled as exemplified by an outstanding lumen and color warranty that is unique in our industry.”
“Xicato’s radical thinking about what a quality light source means led to innovations that created the highest precision and most reliable light sources that are still unsurpassed 10 years after their introduction,” said Amir Zoufonoun, Xicato’s CEO. “We feel confident in backing them with the best warranty in the industry at no additional cost to our customers, once again setting a new standard for the rest of the industry to aspire toward. Xicato’s commitment to create smart, energy efficient, and comfortable spaces starts with beautiful quality lighting, no matter which type of light bears our name.”
Product Family:
1. XCA: The core light source technology used in both XTM and XIM platforms. It provides the highest degree of flexibility for luminaire designers with Xicato’s color quality.
2. XTM: The low profile, cost-effective source available in a range of LES sizes and CCTs across all Xicato light types.
3. XIM: The only fully integrated, intelligent light module. It integrates the light source with the driver, Bluetooth beacons, and a decentralized wireless control system in a single unit.
The 10-year warranty replaces the previous 5-year warranty and the 7-year warranty and is immediately available on all new orders of XCA, XTM and XIM sources and is retroactive to all purchases made from 07/01/2020.
About Xicato Inc.:
Xicato is defining the future of smart buildings, delivering the absolute best quality, highest performing, most reliable, and one of the broadest portfolios of spot light sources and linear lighting; world-class LED drivers; as well as other wirelessly connected intelligent devices including sensors, switches, gateways, controls electronics, and software; plus, installation and commissioning services. Xicato products inspire architects, designers and building owners to imagine and then create more beautiful and healthier environments with smarter and more connected experiences. With an installed base of over 10 million nodes, spanning thousands of locations in over 30 countries, and backed by a strong team of innovators based in Silicon Valley, Xicato continues to stay ahead of customer needs in a variety of verticals including the world’s most renowned museums and cathedrals, retail shops and hotels, offices and hospitals. For more information, visit xicato.com. Xicato and the Xicato logo are registered trademarks of Xicato, Inc.
April Mitchell
Xicato
+1 408-837-7778
marketing@xicato.com
Visit us on social media:
Twitter
LinkedIn